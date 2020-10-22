Left Menu
Development News Edition

FROM THE FIELD: Women guardians of the environment

Women from around the world are being given a more prominent role in the fight against climate change, thanks to the efforts of the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

UN News | Updated: 22-10-2020 07:43 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 07:43 IST
FROM THE FIELD: Women guardians of the environment

Globally, countries are being encouraged to update their plans to curb climate change and restrict the increase in temperatures to at least two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, a process which is being supported by UNDP.

The impacts of a warming planet are being felt globally, as weather patterns become more unpredictable, and the frequency and intensity of disasters increase.

UNDP/Zaimis Olmos

The knowledge and leadership skills of women are being factored into the plans to reverse adverse climatic conditions; farmers in particular are considered to have a key role in introducing agricultural practices which are more favourable to the environment, and can help reduce the emission of harmful gasses, which are accelerating climate change.

Read more here about how women are increasingly taking on the role of guardians of the environment.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FROM THE FIELD: Women guardians of the environment

Globally, countries are being encouraged to update their plans to curb climate change and restrict the increase in temperatures to at least two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, a process which is being supported by UNDP.The im...

ANALYSIS-China and U.S. economies diverge over coronavirus response

The United States and China dealt with the spread of the devastating coronavirus pandemic in vastly different ways, and that split is reshaping the global battle between the worlds two leading economies. About 11 months after the Wuhan outb...

Kosovo: Show solidarity in face of COVID, UN Mission chief urges

For places such as Kosovo, still suffering the consequences of past conflict, cooperation, unity of political voice and vision, dialogue and preventing extreme polarization should be the highest order priorities, Zahir Tanin, head of the Un...

Number of South Koreans dying after flu shot rises, prompts vaccine worries

At least 13 South Koreans have died after receiving flu shots in recent days, according to official and local media reports, ramping up fears about vaccine safety even as authorities rule out a link.Health authorities said on Wednesday they...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020