U'khand: In-principle approval of over Rs 262 cr fund to reduce man-animal conflict

The Centre on Thursday agreed in-principle to sanction an additional fund of Rs 262.49 crore to Uttarakhand to reduce man-animal conflict, minimise forest fires and generate employment for migrants who returned to the state following the COVID-19 pandemic. The additional funds are required also for minimising man-animal conflict and effectively controlling forest fires, it said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:51 IST
The Centre on Thursday agreed in-principle to sanction an additional fund of Rs 262.49 crore to Uttarakhand to reduce man-animal conflict, minimise forest fires and generate employment for migrants who returned to the state following the COVID-19 pandemic. A proposal in this regard was submitted by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to Union Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar, who agreed in-principle to sanction it, an official release here quoted Rawat as saying.   Around 10,000 migrants out of a total of nearly 10 lakh who returned to their homes in Uttarakhand, following the COVID-19 pandemic are to be given employment under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA).  The additional funds are required also for minimising man-animal conflict and effectively controlling forest fires, it said.                    The chief minister also sought re-inclusion of the construction of wildlife rescue centres among forest activities as they have to be built at a number of places in the state to prevent monkeys, wild boars and nilgais (blue bull) from destroying standing crops, the release said.

