Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 scientists selected for Distinguished Alumnus Award of IISC

Another alumnus chosen is Prof BS Murty, who is currently the Director of the Indian Institute of Technology in Hyderabad. He has been recognised for his exemplary contributions to the fields of high entropy alloys, non-equilibrium processing of materials by mechanical alloying, and bulk metallic glasses.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-10-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 16:01 IST
4 scientists selected for Distinguished Alumnus Award of IISC

Dr Rajalakshmi Menon, a scientist, who contributed towards the indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control system, inducted into the Indian Air Force, is among the four outstanding scientists and engineers selected for the "Distinguished Alumnus/Alumna Award" of the IISC for 2020. These annual awards recognise exceptional contributions made by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) alumni/ae to their profession, society and the Institute, it said in a release.

The nominations received are evaluated by a committee appointed by the Director of IISc, it said. Along with Dr K Rajalakshmi Menon, this years awardees include Prof B S Murty, Prof Sethuraman Panchanathan and Dr Keshab Panda.

"The awardees are highly accomplished individuals who have made exceptional contributions to their fields and to society... We are honoured to confer this award upon them in recognition of their achievements," IISc Director Prof Govindan Rangarajan said. Rajalakshmi Menon is currently an Outstanding Scientist and Programme Director of the Intelligence, Surveillance, Targeting and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) programme of the DRDO.

She graduated from IISc with MSc (Engg) and PhD degrees in Aerospace Engineering in 1994 and 2002 respectively. Another alumnus chosen is Prof BS Murty, who is currently the Director of the Indian Institute of Technology in Hyderabad.

He has been recognised for his exemplary contributions to the fields of high entropy alloys, non-equilibrium processing of materials by mechanical alloying, and bulk metallic glasses. Also chosen are Prof Sethuraman Panchanathan, who is currently the Director of the National Science Foundation (NSF), US, for his pioneering contributions to research on human-centred computing solutions benefiting individuals with disabilities.

Dr Keshab Panda, who is currently the CEO & MD of L&T Technology Services Ltd, for his contributions to engineering R&D, in particular for steering the growth of engineering services businesses such as Satyam and L&T. IISc said its legacy has been the successful training of generation after generation of bright young scientists and engineers, who have gone on to make their mark across the world.

Since its inception in 1909, the Institute has produced more than 20,000 graduates in various disciplines, it said. PTI KSU ROH ROH

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JK Cong asks Mehbooba to desist from making 'provocative', 'irresponsible' remarks on national flag

Asking former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to desist from making highly provocative and irresponsible remarks on the national flag, the Congress unit in the Union Territory on Saturday strongly condemned the PDP chiefs st...

Bulgarian capital Sofia shuts nightclubs as COVID infections surge

Bulgarias capital Sofia, home to some 2 million people, will close nightclubs and discos on Sunday for two weeks as it grapples to contain a surge in coronavirus infections straining its health system, Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said on Satur...

HC seeks list of pending cases against ex, sitting MPs, MLAs

The Madhya Pradesh High Court here has directed its registry to furnish a list of pending criminal cases against former and sitting MPs and MLAs in the state within two weeks. A division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjay Yadav and Justic...

4 scientists selected for Distinguished Alumnus Award of IISC

Dr Rajalakshmi Menon, a scientist, who contributed towards the indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control system, inducted into the Indian Air Force, is among the four outstanding scientists and engineers selected for the Distinguished A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020