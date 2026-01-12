DRDO Successfully Flight-Tests India’s Third-Generation Fire-and-Forget MPATGM, Clearing Path for Army Induction

In a major boost to India’s next-generation defence technology capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested the Third Generation Fire-and-Forget Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) with advanced top-attack capability against a moving target. The test was conducted at the KK Ranges, Ahilya Nagar, marking a critical milestone toward the missile’s induction into the Indian Army.

Developed indigenously by DRDO’s Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad, the MPATGM represents a significant leap in precision-guided, autonomous battlefield weapon systems. Designed for high-intensity modern warfare, the missile demonstrated its ability to track and destroy armoured targets with minimal operator intervention, reinforcing India’s push toward self-reliant defence innovation.

The MPATGM integrates a suite of state-of-the-art indigenous technologies, including an advanced Imaging Infrared (IIR) Homing Seeker for true fire-and-forget functionality, an all-electric control actuation system, a sophisticated fire control system, and a tandem warhead capable of neutralising modern main battle tanks equipped with reactive armour. The missile also features a high-performance propulsion system and sighting architecture optimised for rapid deployment.

Key subsystems were developed through a multi-lab DRDO collaboration, involving the Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad; Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh; High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Pune; and Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE), Dehradun. The Thermal Target System, used to simulate the enemy tank during trials, was developed by Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur, validating the missile’s effectiveness in realistic combat scenarios.

Notably, the IIR seeker demonstrated robust day-and-night operational capability, ensuring reliability across diverse battlefield environments. The missile can be launched from both tripod-mounted systems and military vehicle launchers, offering flexibility for infantry and mechanised units alike.

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) are the Development-cum-Production Partners (DcPP) for the MPATGM, signalling strong public-sector manufacturing readiness and accelerated production scalability.

Commending the achievement, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, its industry partners, and the domestic defence ecosystem, describing the successful test as a significant step toward Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defence manufacturing.

Echoing this sentiment, Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, stated that the trial met all mission objectives and successfully engaged the designated target, effectively clearing the system for induction into the Indian Army.

Call to Action for Defence Innovators and Industry Partners:

With MPATGM nearing operational deployment, DRDO’s success opens new opportunities for defence manufacturers, subsystem suppliers, AI-enabled sensor developers, and advanced materials firms to participate in India’s expanding indigenous missile and precision-weapon ecosystem. Early collaboration and technology integration will be key as India accelerates the deployment of next-generation, network-centric battlefield systems.