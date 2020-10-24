Left Menu
Delhi CM throws open Seelampur, Shastri Park flyovers for public

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal threw open the much-awaited flyovers at Seelampur and Shastri Park for the public in northeast Delhi on Saturday and said the AAP government is ensuring the best facilities for the people of the city by saving money in every project.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 16:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal threw open the much-awaited flyovers at Seelampur and Shastri Park for the public in northeast Delhi on Saturday and said the AAP government is ensuring the best facilities for the people of the city by saving money in every project. He said the distance between ISBT and UP border can now be covered in 10 minutes.

Addressing a gathering at an event here, Kejriwal said his government has saved Rs 53 crore on the project by building the two flyovers at a cost of Rs 250 crore against the sanctioned amount of Rs 303 crore. The chief minister claimed that when a hospital is built in any part of the country, there is an expenditure of Rs 1.5 crore per bed but the AAP government has been saving money in every project. "In Delhi, we built an air-conditioned hospital having all facilities with an expenditure of only Rs 30 lakh per bed... Since the AAP has come to power, we have been saving money in every project. "Through the saved money, we have made medicines, water and electricity free, and are also building the best schools. We are providing facilities to the people of Delhi by saving money in projects," he said.

The chief minister said the people living in the area will benefit from the new flyovers. No previous governments or any former chief ministers paid heed to the issues of the people of East Delhi and they were given "stepmotherly treatment", Kejriwal alleged.

PWD Minister Satyendar Jain said the government will construct children's parks under the flyovers. The government said that Shastri Park flyover has six lanes. The construction of the new flyover will bring relief to around 1.5 lakh vehicles which seem to travel through the route daily, a statement stated.

