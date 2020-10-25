Left Menu
PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 26-10-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 23:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ipl)

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan c Jofra Archer b Kartik Tyagi 37 Quinton de Kock b Jofra Archer 6 Suryakumar Yadav c Stokes b Shreyas Gopal 40 Saurabh Tiwary c Stokes b Jofra Archer 34 Kieron Pollard b Shreyas Gopal 6 Hardik Pandya not out 60 Krunal Pandya not out 3 Extras: (LB-4, W-5) 9 Total: (5 wkts, 20 Overs) 195 Fall of Wickets: 7-1, 90-2, 95-3, 101-4, 165-5 Bowler: Jofra Archer 4-0-31-2, Ankit Rajpoot 4-0-60-0, Kartik Tyagi 4-0-45-1, Shreyas Gopal 4-0-30-2, Rahul Tewatia 4-0-25-0. Rajasthan innings: Robin Uthappa c Pollard b James Pattinson 13 Ben Stokes not out 107 Steven Smith (c) b James Pattinson 11 Sanju Samson (wk) not out 54 Extras11 (b 1, lb 3, w 7) Total 196 (2 wickets, 18.2 overs) Fall of Wickets 13-1, 44-2 Bowlers: Trent Boult 4-0-40-0, James Pattinson 3.2-0-40-2, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-38-0, Krunal Pandya 2-0-20-0, Kieron Pollard 2-0-18-0, Rahul Chahar 3-0-36-0.

