Strict action to be taken against adulterators: Rajasthan health minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said strict action will be taken against adulterators under the 'Pure for Sure' campaign that started from Monday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-10-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 21:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@RaghusharmaINC)

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said strict action will be taken against adulterators under the 'Pure for Sure' campaign that started from Monday. He said that during the festive season complaints of adulteration increases in products made of milk. Therefore, this campaign has been started from Monday in the entire state as per the directions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Sharma said the district collector will be the nodal officer of this campaign. The state government is moving ahead with the aim of saving the life of the common man during the coronavirus period. In such a situation, it is necessary to take proper legal action against people doing such malicious acts like adulteration, he added. He said at present there are more than 11 testing laboratories in Rajasthan and samples in these laboratories are tested using high technology. Apart from this, the health department has developed a mechanism in which there is no possibility of contact between the person taking the sample and the one who is testing it.

The Health Minister said the government has announced a reward of Rs 51,000 to those who give correct information about adulteration in the 'Pure for Sure' campaign. Also, the name of the person giving information will be kept confidential. He said the campaign currently being run is a special campaign, but under the 'Nirogi Rajasthan' campaign the government is making efforts to take action against the adulterators throughout the year.

