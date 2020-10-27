Fines worth Rs 97 lakh imposed on polluters in Greater Noida

The Greater Noida Authority imposed penalties worth Rs 97 lakh, including Rs 45 lakh on nine real estate developers, for violating anti-air pollution norms in the region, officials said on Tuesday. The Authority said it has also launched helpline numbers and a WhatsApp number that residents can use to inform it or make complaints about pollution-related incidents. The fines were issued on Monday during an inspection by Greater Noida Authority CEO Narendra Bhooshan, his deputy Deep Chandra and officials of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, they said. "A penalty of Rs 5 lakh each was levied on GLD Infrastructure, Amrapali Smart City, AIMS Golf Town, PKS Buildtech, Gulshan Homes, Ajnara Realtech, JKG Constructions, Rudra Buildtech Infra and Ratan Buildtech for not adhering to guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and causing air pollution," the authority said in a statement. "A L Software which has been allotted land for IT and IT services was slapped a penalty of Rs 50 lakh after it was found that construction work was being carried out at its site in violation of rules, there was no anti-smog gun and sprinkling of water on loose soil," it added. Besides these, a penalty of Rs two lakh was levied on NPCL for not adhering to NGT guidelines and causing air pollution in Greater Noida, the authority said. The authority said it has directed officials to identify locations where construction work is undergoing on a large scale and ensure installation of anti-smog guns there. The officials have also been asked to ensure sprinkling of water, checking of random fires, and regular inspection of construction sites to check pollution. According to officials, residents of Greater Noida can use the 'Mitra App' to lodge complaints or seek information about smog or pollution-related incidents in the region. The authority said it has also launched helpline numbers – 0120-2336046, 47,48 and WhatsApp number 8800203912 – which can be used by residents to inform, make a complaint or suggestion regarding pollution.