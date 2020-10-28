Left Menu
South-west monsoon completely withdraws from West Bengal: MeT

The south-west monsoon has completely withdrawn from entire West Bengal on Wednesday, the Regional Meteorological Centre here said. However, a MeT office spokesman said there is always a possibility of forming of a cyclone over the sea during the period of October and November but as of now there has been no such indication.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-10-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 21:11 IST
South-west monsoon completely withdraws from West Bengal: MeT
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The south-west monsoon arrived in West Bengal on June 12 and has covered most parts of the state.

The Regional Meteorological Centre here said, "in view of significant reduction in rainfall activity the south-west monsoon has withdrawn from entire West Bengal... on today the 28th October, 2020." Before retreat of the monsoon, light to moderate rains had lashed south Bengal districts from October 21 to October 24 due to a depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal which gradually moved away sparing the city of heavy rainfall during just concluded Durga puja days. However, a MeT office spokesman said there is always a possibility of forming of a cyclone over the sea during the period of October and November but as of now there has been no such indication.

