Two incidents of minor fire reported in Mumbai, nobody hurt

While the fire brigade personnel doused the blaze in the flat by 11.20 am, the fire at the car service center was extinguished within around 15 minutes, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-10-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 15:00 IST
Two incidents of minor fire reported in Mumbai, nobody hurt
A visual of the fire at City Centre Mall in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI

Two incidents of minor fire were reported at different places in Mumbai on Thursday, but there was no report of any person getting injured, a civic official said. The first incident occurred in Powai, an eastern suburb, where a minor fire broke out at a flat in the 17-storied Trikuta Tower building around 10.45 am, he said.

In the second incident, a vehicle caught fire at a service center of a leading car manufacturer at Andheri (E) around 12.20 pm, the official said. "Both the fires were categorized as level 1 (minor) by the Mumbai Fire Brigade," he added.

While the fire brigade personnel doused the blaze in the flat by 11.20 am, the fire at the car service center was extinguished within around 15 minutes, the official said.

