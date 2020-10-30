Maharashtra hockey players resume training

Left Menu
Around 150 hockey players in Maharashtra have resumed training while following the Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines provided by Hockey India. "Our players have stayed away from the pitch for a long time and therefore it's fantastic to see them find their feet on the field. We are ensuring that all the players and officials are following the guidelines properly.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Around 150 hockey players in Maharashtra have resumed training while following the Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines provided by Hockey India. "Our players have stayed away from the pitch for a long time and therefore it's fantastic to see them find their feet on the field. We are ensuring that all the players and officials are following the guidelines properly. We hope that the players return to their regular form as soon as possible," said Manoj Bhore, General Secretary, Hockey Maharashtra.

According to Hitesh Jain, President Hockey Maharashtra the association continued to build infrastructure in the last few months when the players were away from the field. "In July, Maharashtra completed the replacement/relaying of a full-size hockey turf at Pune's Balewadi Stadium, which would help players immensely," he said.

