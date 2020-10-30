Leopardess found dead in C'garh's Korba

A leopardess was found dead in Katghora forest division of Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Friday, an official said. The animal's carcass was found in the morning on a hill under Jatga forest range, said Shama Farooqui, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Katghora.

She said the exact cause of death would be known after a post mortem is conducted. On October 27, a leopard was killed after coming in contact with live wire meant to trap wild boars, after which four people were arrested.