Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll reaches 26 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island

Rescue teams on Saturday plowed through concrete blocs and debris of eight collapsed buildings in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 26 people.

PTI | Izmir | Updated: 31-10-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 11:28 IST
Death toll reaches 26 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Rescue teams on Saturday plowed through concrete blocs and debris of eight collapsed buildings in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 26 people. More than 800 others were injured. The quake hit Friday afternoon, toppling buildings in Izmir, Turkey's third-largest city, and triggering a small tsunami in the district of Seferihisar and on Samos. The quake was followed by hundreds of aftershocks.

Early on Saturday, onlookers cheered as rescued lifted teenager Inci Okan out of the rubble of a devastating eight-floor apartment bloc. Friends and relatives waited outside the building for news of loved ones still trapped inside, including employees of a dentist's surgery that was located on the ground floor. Two other women, aged 53 and 35, were rescued from another collapsed two-story building.

At least 24 people were killed in Izmir, including an elderly woman who drowned, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD. Two teenagers were killed on Samos after being struck by a collapsing wall. At least 19 people were injured on the island, with two, including a 14-year-old, being airlifted to Athens and seven hospitalized on the island, health authorities said.

The small tsunami that hit the Turkish coast also affected Samos, with seawater flooding streets in the main harbor town of Vathi. Authorities warned people to stay away from the coast and from potentially damaged buildings. The earthquake, which the Kandilli Institute said had a magnitude of 6.9, struck at 2:51 pm (1151 GMT) in Turkey and was centered in the Aegean northeast of Samos. AFAD said it measured 6.6.

It was felt across the eastern Greek islands and as far as Athens and in Bulgaria. In Turkey, it shook the regions of Aegean and Marmara, including Istanbul. Istanbul's governor said there were no reports of damage in the city, Turkey's largest. Authorities warned residents in Izmir not to return to damaged buildings, saying they could collapse in strong aftershocks.

More than 3,000 rescue personnel were sent to Izmir, as well as relief supplies. The Turkish Red Crescent set up kitchens. In a show of solidarity rare in recent months of tense bilateral relations, Greek and Turkish government officials issued mutual messages of solidarity while the presidents of Greece and Turkey held a telephone conversation.

Relations between Turkey and Greece have been particularly tense, with warships from both facing off in the eastern Mediterranean in a dispute over maritime boundaries and energy exploration rights. The ongoing tension has led to fears of open conflict between the two neighbors and NATO allies.

TRENDING

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Can't wait to get started on 'Looop Lapeta': Tahir Raj Bhasin on Taapsee Pannu co-starrer

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is thrilled to be back on a film set for his next, Looop Lapeta, in which he is paired opposite Taapsee Pannu. The actor, who will also be seen playing the role of the veteran Sunil Gavaskar in the Ranveer Singh starr...

Take action against discharge of untreated sewage into Trimbakeshwar river: NGT tells Maharashtra

The National Green Tribunal has directed Chief Secretary, Maharashtra to take remedial action including actions against the erring officers in connection with the discharge of untreated sewage into Trimbakeshwar river in Nasik district. A b...

5 Bangladeshis, 12 Indians apprehended by BSF for illeglly crossing border

Five Bangladeshis and 12 Indian nationals were apprehended by Border Security Force personnel in separate incidents, for illegally crossing the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengals Nadia district, a statement issued by the paramilitary force ...

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tribute to his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary.Asato ma sadgamaya. Tamaso ma jyotirgamaya. Mrtyor ma amrtam gamaya. From the false to truth. Fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020