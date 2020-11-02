Left Menu
Development News Edition

Injured peacock kept in cage rescued in Kerala

Animal welfare group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India on Monday said it has worked with the Kerala Forest Department to rescue an injured peacock, kept in a cage in a temple in this district.

PTI | Kollam | Updated: 02-11-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 18:12 IST
Injured peacock kept in cage rescued in Kerala
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Animal welfare group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India on Monday said it has worked with the Kerala Forest Department to rescue an injured peacock, kept in a cage in a temple in this district. Acting on a tip-off,its volunteers worked with the state ForestDepartmentofficials torescue the country's national bird recently, a PETA release said here.

The authorities of the Sree Subramanya Swami Temple here had apparently found the bird injured on its premises but then, not knowing what to do, kept it in a cage, according to the release. A senior forest official said the peacock, now sheltered in one of the department's facilities in Anchal here, was doing well.

"Actually, the bird has been a frequent visitor in this temple premises. As we have got information, we have gone there and brought it to our facility in Anchal, where the rescued animals and birds are normally kept," he told PTI. Peacocks are a highly protected species under Schedule I, Part III of The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Keeping wild animals or birds in captivity as pets or for any other reason is punishable by up to seven years of imprisonment and a fine of at least Rs 10,000, the PETA release added..

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Over 7,000 recoveries outnumber fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 2 PTI Kerala on Monday recorded 7,108 recoveries from COVID-19 against 4,138 fresh cases, including 47 health workers, while the toll climbed to 1,533 with 21 fatalities Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. As many ...

Hurricane Eta strengthens fast, menacing Nicaragua's coastline

Hurricane Eta quickly gained force on Monday as it rumbled closer to Nicaragua and Honduras, which it is expected to batter with devastating winds and rains overnight, the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC said.The storm, a Category 1 hurr...

IPL 13: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against RCB

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday. Both the teams have 14 points and will fight for a playoff berth as the winner of this game will finish sec...

Wild elephant dies of electrocution

A 15-year old male elephant was found dead after coming into contact with a live wire in a private farm at Pandalur, some 70 kms from here, on Monday. The manager of the farm at Anaiyappal Solai noticed the carcass during his morning rounds...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020