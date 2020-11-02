Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt releases Rs 2,200 cr to 15 states towards measures for air quality improvement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 21:28 IST
Govt releases Rs 2,200 cr to 15 states towards measures for air quality improvement
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The government has released Rs 2,200 crore as the first installment to 15 states for undertaking measures towards improvement of air quality.

"The government, based on the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, has released Rs 2,200 crore as the first installment to 15 states for the improvement of air quality measures in their million-plus cities," the office of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.

This will help the beneficiary states to undertake air quality measures, including capacity-building of the local bodies within their million-plus cities/agglomerations, it added. The 15 states include Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Soumitra Chatterjee continues to be critical

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjees health condition continued to be very critical on Monday, a doctor treating him said. Chatterjee, 85, remained on ventilator support, he said.We have managed to contain the bleeding. Though the haemoglobin...

China's regulators summon Alibaba's Jack Ma ahead of USD 39.7 bn public offer of his Ant Group

Jack Ma, founder of Chinas e-commerce giant Alibaba, and his senior executives were summoned on Monday by Chinese regulators for talks, just days ahead of the worlds biggest initial public offer of USD 39.7 billion shares of the groups subs...

Trump's appointee Barrett takes part in first Supreme Court arguments

Amy Coney Barrett participated in her first case as a member of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, with President Donald Trumps appointee welcomed by Chief Justice John Roberts before questioning one of the lawyers in a dispute in which an e...

Modi, Rahul to campaign for respective alliances in Bihar Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will take yet another trip to the poll-bound Bihar on Tuesday to garner support for their respective alliances. Modi will address two rallies- at Forbesganj in Araria district an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020