Govt releases Rs 2,200 cr to 15 states towards measures for air quality improvement

The government has released Rs 2,200 crore as the first installment to 15 states for undertaking measures towards improvement of air quality.

"The government, based on the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, has released Rs 2,200 crore as the first installment to 15 states for the improvement of air quality measures in their million-plus cities," the office of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.

This will help the beneficiary states to undertake air quality measures, including capacity-building of the local bodies within their million-plus cities/agglomerations, it added. The 15 states include Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.