Left Menu
Development News Edition

British volunteers uncover 50,000 miles in missing footpaths

Walking enthusiasts have uncovered nearly 50,000 miles (80,000 km) of footpaths that are missing from official maps in England and Wales, putting them at risk of being lost forever, a charity said on Monday. The historic paths, which include a favorite walk described by writer Virginia Woolf in her diaries, were identified by 3,500 volunteers using old maps in one of the biggest citizen-mapping projects of its kind.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-11-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 23:23 IST
British volunteers uncover 50,000 miles in missing footpaths
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Walking enthusiasts have uncovered nearly 50,000 miles (80,000 km) of footpaths that are missing from official maps in England and Wales, putting them at risk of being lost forever, a charity said on Monday.

The historic paths, which include a favorite walk described by writer Virginia Woolf in her diaries, were identified by 3,500 volunteers using old maps in one of the biggest citizen-mapping projects of its kind. "It's a race against time to save these paths that may have been there for hundreds if not thousands of years," said Jack Cornish, who heads walking charity the Ramblers' lost paths campaign.

"People have really seen the importance of getting outdoors and accessing nature during this pandemic so saving these paths has taken on even greater urgency," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge of interest in the countryside in Britain, with restrictions to control the virus's spread ending many other leisure activities.

Cornish said the Ramblers was rushing to meet a government-imposed 2026 deadline to get the paths added to official maps, a step that would protect them for future generations. In total, the volunteers discovered 49,138 miles of historic footpaths – enough to stretch around the world nearly twice – were not marked on official maps.

The routes include part of the Icknield Way, an ancient trackway in eastern and southern England, which some scholars believe to be prehistoric. Others connect to old Roman roads. Volunteers found the lost paths by using an online tool to scour historical maps for footpaths missing from current official maps that record legal rights of way.

"Most of these paths were formed by ordinary people using them over centuries. Some would have been used by miners, by smugglers, by people on pilgrimages," Cornish said. "For me, these paths are a part of our heritage as much as a big cathedral or an iron-age hill fort."

The Countryside and Rights of Way Act 2000, sometimes called the Right to Roam Act, requires all rights of way to be recorded. Once legally recorded and added to the definitive map, paths are protected for public use. The Ramblers will now work with volunteers to get the most useful and important of the lost paths on the map by searching for historical evidence to support applications for their inclusion to local authorities.

Cornish said the vast majority of paths were still viable despite the expansion of towns, cities, and infrastructure like motorways. "Many field boundaries have not changed since the Middle Ages. In some ways our landscape is less developed than sometimes people think," he said.

The additional paths would add to an existing network of 140,000 miles of paths and bridleways in England and Wales.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat bypolls crucial for country's future: BJP's Paatil

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil on Monday said outcome of the November 3 by-elections to eight seats will prove crucial for the state and the countrys future. In his public message on the eve of the voting on these seats in Gujarat, all wo...

Haryana govt declares possession, sale of imported firecrackers as illegal, punishable

The Haryana Government has declared possession and sale of imported firecrackers as illegal and punishable. Giving information about this, an official spokesperson said that Deputy Commissioners of all the districts have been directed to be...

Why MBA? Helping women to break the glass ceiling

Elissa Sangster counts herself fortunate to have had early mentors who pushed to empower and promote women around them.After business school, Sangster worked at Texas AM University as assistant director of the MBA program, whose director, ...

Hungary to impose more restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread -radio

The Hungarian government will decide later this week on new restrictions to curb a rapid spread of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans cabinet chief said on Monday. Gergely Gulyas did not specify what the new measures would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020