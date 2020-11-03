Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll climbs to 100 from devastating Aegean quake

The death toll from Friday's earthquake in the Aegean Sea has reached 100, with the deaths of 98 people in Turkey's western city of Izmir, disaster authorities said. Two teenagers also died on the Greek island of Samos, authorities said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 10:13 IST
Death toll climbs to 100 from devastating Aegean quake
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll from Friday's earthquake in the Aegean Sea has reached 100, with the deaths of 98 people in Turkey's western city of Izmir, disaster authorities said.

Two teenagers also died on the Greek island of Samos, authorities said. It was the deadliest quake to hit Turkey in nearly a decade. The quake injured 994 people in Izmir, with 147 still being treated, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Tuesday, adding that rescuers were still combing five buildings in the search effort.

More than 3,500 tents and 13,000 beds are being used for temporary shelters in Turkey, where relief efforts have drawn in nearly 8,000 personnel and 25 rescue dogs, the agency said. Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. More than 500 people were killed in a 2011 quake in the eastern city of Van, while another in January this year killed 41 people in the eastern province of Elazig.

In 1999, two powerful quakes killed 18,000 people in northwestern Turkey. AFAD said Friday's earthquake had a magnitude of 6.6, with some 1,400 aftershocks.

Also Read: Greek COVID-19 cases hit record as new curbs kick in

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland bypolls: 35.15 pc voting till 9 am in two assembly seats

Around 35.15 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the first three hours of polling for by-elections to two assembly seats in Nagaland on Tuesday amidst tight security and strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, election officials sai...

Lidar firm Aeva led by Apple veterans agrees deal to go public

Aeva Inc, a Silicon Valley firm developing a lidar sensor for self-driving cars to perceive their surroundings, said on Monday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check acquisition company InterPrivate Acquisition Corp.Th...

Pak taking advantage of coronavirus pandemic to enhance cross-border terrorism: India

Strongly hitting out at Pakistan, India has said it is taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to enhance support to cross-border terrorism and has resorted to unbridled hate speech to try and create divisions among Indias religious co...

Indian team returns from Germany testing negative for COVID-19

The Indian badminton contingent, that was stuck in Germany, returned home on Tuesday after testing negative for the dreaded coronavirus for the second time. The second round of tests was conducted by the German authorities on November 1. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020