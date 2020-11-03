Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qatar's emir promises Shura Council elections next year

He described it as “an important step” for the tiny energy-rich Gulf state to “develop the legislative process with a wider participation of citizens.” Last year, Sheikh Tamim ordered the formation of a committee to organize elections, but never announced a date for the vote.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 03-11-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 16:03 IST
Qatar's emir promises Shura Council elections next year
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Qatar's emir announced on Tuesday that the country will hold long-promised elections for its top advisory panel next year

In a speech before the legislative body, known as the Shura Council, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said the first-ever vote will take place in October 2021. He described it as "an important step" for the tiny energy-rich Gulf state to "develop the legislative process with a wider participation of citizens." Last year, Sheikh Tamim ordered the formation of a committee to organize elections, but never announced a date for the vote. Following elections, the council's power would be expanded to include the ability to dismiss ministers, approve the national budget and propose legislation

The country's constitution, approved in a 2003 referendum, calls for elections for 30 seats of the country's Shura Council, which advises the hereditary rulers. The other 15 seats are appointed by the emir.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Amway India earmarks Rs 150cr for automation and digital transformation

Leading direct selling FMCG major, Amway India on Tuesday said as part of its digital transformation journey, an investment of Rs 150 crore is earmarked in India to boost its manufacturing automation, home delivery and to strengthen its dig...

Bravehearts of 1999 incident remembered at Public Relations Office, Badami Bagh Cantt, Srinagar

All ranks of the Public Relations Office PRO, Badami Bagh cantonment, Srinagar on Tuesday paid tributes to Late Major P Purushottam and five brave soldiers who were killed in action on this day in 1999. The Late Major, posted as PRO Defence...

Death toll from Kabul University attack rises to at least 35 - government sources

The death toll from Mondays attack on Kabul University has risen to at least 35, most of them students, two government sources said on Tuesday. The sources told Reuters around 50 people had been wounded in the attack, which was claimed by I...

UK to pilot new COVID-19 mass testing approach in Liverpool

Britain will launch a COVID-19 mass testing pilot scheme in the northwest city of Liverpool this week, offering everyone tests whether or not they have symptoms, in an attempt to find a new way to use testing to limit the spread of the coro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020