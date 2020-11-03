Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stubble burning share in Delhi's pollution drops to 10 pc due to change in wind direction: SAFAR

SAFAR said it was a typical example of high fire count and its low impact on Delhi's air quality due to unfavourable transport level winds, "demonstrating how meteorology can play a decisive role". Stubble burning accounted for 16 per cent of Delhi's pollution on Monday and 40 per cent on Sunday, the maximum so far this season.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 16:55 IST
Stubble burning share in Delhi's pollution drops to 10 pc due to change in wind direction: SAFAR
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution dropped to 10 per cent on Tuesday due to a change in the wind direction, according to a central government forecasting agency. The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, said 3,068 farm fires were spotted over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Monday.

The boundary layer wind direction became southwesterly on Tuesday morning after a long spell, which is unfavourable for the transport of pollutants from farm fires in Punjab and Haryana, according to the agency. The share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM 2.5 pollution has "decreased significantly" and is estimated at 10 per cent for Tuesday, it said. SAFAR said it was a typical example of high fire count and its low impact on Delhi's air quality due to unfavourable transport level winds, "demonstrating how meteorology can play a decisive role".

Stubble burning accounted for 16 per cent of Delhi's pollution on Monday and 40 per cent on Sunday, the maximum so far this season. It was 32 per cent on Saturday, 19 per cent on Friday and 36 per cent on Thursday.

Last year, the stubble contribution to Delhi's pollution had peaked to 44 per cent on November 1, according to SAFAR data. SAFAR has predicted a marginal deterioration in the air quality on Wednesday and Thursday.

The national capital's air quality slipped back into the "very poor" category again on Tuesday after recording a marginal improvement over the last 24 hours. Officials at the India Meteorological Department said the air quality had improved on Monday with high wind speed aiding dispersion of pollutants. However, stagnant nighttime conditions led to accumulation of pollutants.

The city recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 311 at 3 pm. The 24-hour average (AQI) was 293, which falls in the "poor" category. It was 364 on Sunday, with stubble burning contributing 40 per cent to Delhi's pollution.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate',201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit talks fail to agree on fisheries, two other issues

EU-UK trade negotiations have so far failed to reach agreement on their three most persistent sticking points - the level playing field, fisheries and settling disputes - the blocs executive and sources from both sides said on Tuesday. That...

Rise in GST collections, highest PMI in 13 yrs show economy is moving in right direction: BJP

Citing rise in GST collections, highest PMI and data of other economic parameters for October, the BJP on Tuesday said these figures show that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the countrys economy is moving in the right ...

Institutional investment in real estate drops 73pc at USD 1.18 bn in Jan-Sep

Institutional flow of funds in real estate fell 73 per cent in January-September at USD 1.18 billion around Rs 8,700 crore as investors remained cautious due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to property consultant JLL India. However, the...

Hlengiwe Mkhize launches Disability Rights Awareness Month

Economic justice and empowerment for people with disabilities are among the main focus issues to take centre stage during Disability Rights Awareness Month DRAM2020.Deputy Minister in the Presidency Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilitie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020