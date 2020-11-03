Left Menu
U'khand govt clears proposals worth nearly Rs 300 cr for Kumbh

Besides these, the proposals for developing a Kumbh mobile app and putting in place a police surveillance system in the mela area have also been approved, the release said. The proposals were cleared at a meeting of the high-powered committee on Kumbh chaired by Chief Secretary Om Prakash, it said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 03-11-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 19:09 IST
Proposals worth nearly Rs 300 crore have been cleared by the Uttarakhand government for the 2021 Haridwar Kumbh, an official release said. The proposals include construction of a 150-bed hospital, a 1,000-bed COVID care centre, repair of a PWD guest house at hill bypass road, water barricading and pitching tents in the Kumbh Mela area, it said.          Besides these, the proposals for developing a Kumbh mobile app and putting in place a police surveillance system in the mela area have also been approved, the release said.

The proposals were cleared at a meeting of the high-powered committee on Kumbh chaired by Chief Secretary Om Prakash, it said. The chief secretary asked officials to speed up all works related to the upcoming event, saying the police surveillance system should be made operational using Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA) server by February next year. PTI ALM KJ

