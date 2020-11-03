Left Menu
Development News Edition

Construction of over 7,700 bunkers completed along LoC, IB in Jammu division

This was conveyed to Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Sanjeev Verma during a meeting with deputy commissioners of border districts held via video-conferencing to review the progress of construction of individual and community bunkers along the border in Jammu division. In December 2017, the Centre sanctioned 14,460 individual and community bunkers for border residents facing Pakistani shelling along the LoC and the IB.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-11-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 19:14 IST
Construction of over 7,700 bunkers completed along LoC, IB in Jammu division

The Jammu and Kashmir government has completed the construction of 7,777 bunkers along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International border (IB) in five districts of Jammu region, officials said on Tuesday. This was conveyed to Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Sanjeev Verma during a meeting with deputy commissioners of border districts held via video-conferencing to review the progress of construction of individual and community bunkers along the border in Jammu division.

In December 2017, the Centre sanctioned 14,460 individual and community bunkers for border residents facing Pakistani shelling along the LoC and the IB. "A total of 7,777 bunkers have been completed so far in the (Jammu) division -- 6,839 individual bunkers and 938 community bunkers. The work on 334 other bunkers is on and are at different stages of construction," an official spokesperson said.

He said 1,569 bunkers have been completed in Samba, 1,161 in Jammu district, 1,519 in Kathua, 2,603 in Rajouri, and 925 in Poonch. While three districts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua share borders with Pakistan along the IB, Rajouri and Poonch districts, along with a part of Jammu district, share borders with Pakistan along the LoC.

The divisional commissioner reviewed the stock position of construction material (steel and cement) and directed the deputy commissioners to closely monitor the construction work. He also directed the executing agencies to expedite the pace of work and adhere to fixed timelines.

Verma also asked the deputy commissioners to set weekly and monthly targets for completion of work on bunkers and share completion plans. The meeting had threadbare discussion on various issues and resolved many bottlenecks which are hampering the work progress, the spokesman said.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Uttam Galva Steels posts Rs 19 cr profit after tax for Sept quarter

Uttam Galva Steels Ltd on Tuesday posted a consolidated profit after tax PAT of Rs 19.31 crore during the quarter ended September 30, mainly on account of reduced expenses. The company had registered a loss of Rs 335.45 crore during the cor...

Swedish PM warns pandemic respite over as deaths start rising

COVID-19 cases are increasing fast in Sweden, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Tuesday as he announced stricter recommendations for another three regions amid signs the resurgence was beginning to lift deaths from the disease.We have a ...

Lebanon caretaker PM urges central bank to provide all info for audit

Lebanons caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab called on the central bank to provide restructuring consultancy Alvarez Marsal with all the information requested for a forensic audit, warning against any attempt to scupper the process.Lebano...

'We're really afraid': major Hurricane Eta pounds Nicaragua

Hurricane Eta, one of the most powerful storms to hit Central America in years, struck Nicaragua on Tuesday in an impoverished region of its Caribbean coast, battering homes and essential infrastructure and threatening to unleash deadly flo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020