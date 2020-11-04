Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aegean quake toll rises, Turkish rescuers make final search

The death toll in last week's Aegean Sea earthquake has risen to 116 on Wednesday as rescuers in the Turkish city of Izmir focused on the final two collapsed buildings.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 04-11-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 12:15 IST
Aegean quake toll rises, Turkish rescuers make final search
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll in last week's Aegean Sea earthquake has risen to 116 on Wednesday as rescuers in the Turkish city of Izmir focused on the final two collapsed buildings. All but two of the victims were killed in Izmir, Turkey's third-largest city. Two teenagers died on the Greek island of Samos, which lies to the south of the epicentre of last Friday's earthquake.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD, said search and rescue operations had been completed at 15 of 17 buildings that fell as the violent quake shook Izmir. Of 1,035 injured people, 137 remained in hospitals, the agency added. More than 100 people have been pulled from the rubble of apartment buildings.

Following a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday evening, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged not to give up until the final person was recovered. Rescuers' spirits were raised on Tuesday when they pulled a 3-year-old girl from the wreckage of her family home 91 hours after the quake. The US Geological Survey registered the quake's magnitude at 7.0, though other agencies recorded it as less severe.

The tremors were felt across western Turkey, including in Istanbul, as well as in the Greek capital of Athens. Some 1,700 aftershocks followed, according to AFAD, 45 of which were greater than 4.0 magnitude. In Izmir, the quake reduced buildings to rubble or saw floors pancake in on themselves and authorities detained nine people, including contractors, for questioning over the collapse of six of the buildings.

Turkey has a mix of older buildings and cheap or illegal constructions that do not withstand earthquakes well. Regulations have been tightened to strengthen or demolish older buildings, and urban renewal is underway in Turkish cities, but experts say it is not happening fast enough. The country sits on top of two major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

3 killed, 11 injured in blast at illegal firecracker godown in UP

Three people were killed and at least 11 injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker godown in Uttar Pradeshs Kushinagar district on Wednesday, police said. The blast took place in the house of one Jawed located in a narrow lane in a dense...

Infinix Smart 4 launched in India: Specs and Price

Infinix has launched a new budget smartphone in the Indian market. The Infinix Smart 4 comes with an HD display, Helio A22 Processor, 13 MP AI dual camera and a 6000 mAh battery.The Infinix Smart 4 has Midnight Black, Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cy...

TVS launches new version of Apache RTR 200 4V at Rs 1.31 lakh

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said it has launched a new version of its bike Apache RTR 200 4V at Rs 1.31 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. The 200-cc bike comes with three ride modes -- Sport, Urban and Rain.The Apache series has been a testament t...

Little to separate as ambitious Delhi Capitals face mighty Mumbai Indians

They stand on the opposite ends of IPLs success spectrum but there is little to separate between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the tournaments 13th edition as they head into a blockbuster first qualifier here on Thursday. The team to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020