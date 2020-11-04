Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shiv Sena smells 'conspiracy' in Metro car shed land issue

Let's unitedly thwart conspiracy to halt the state's development." As per the letter to the state chief secretary, the 102 acre land at Kanjurmarg comes under the Salt Commissioner, who reports to the central government's department for promotion of industry and internal trade. However, state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray has said the Kanjurmarg land alloted by the collector to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the car depot has always been with the state government as per the revenue records.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 12:47 IST
Shiv Sena smells 'conspiracy' in Metro car shed land issue
Representative image

With the Centre laying claim to the site in Mumbai where a Metro car shed has been planned, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday alleged that it was a conspiracy to halt Maharashtra's development, which should be resisted collectively. He asserted that the land belonged to the state and the car shed will come up at Kanjurmarg only.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had last month announced the scrapping of the Metro car shed at Aarey in suburban Goregaon, a green belt, which was chosen by the erstwhile BJP-led government for the train parking project. Thackeray had said the project will now be shifted to a government land in Kanjurmarg and no additional cost will be incurred for the purpose.

However, the Centre has written to the Maharashtra chief secretary, saying the proposed Metro-3 car shed land in suburban Kanjurmarg belongs to it. Taking to Twitter over it, Raut said, "Who wrote Delhi's name in Maharashtra's land records? Every inch of Mumbai's land belongs to the state. The carshed will be constructed in Kanjurmarg only. Let's unitedly thwart conspiracy to halt the state's development." As per the letter to the state chief secretary, the 102 acre land at Kanjurmarg comes under the Salt Commissioner, who reports to the central government's department for promotion of industry and internal trade.

However, state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray has said the Kanjurmarg land alloted by the collector to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the car depot has always been with the state government as per the revenue records. "The Mumbai suburban collector has done due diligence of all land records and all sub judice matters in all competent courts. MMRDA will carry on with its work for the car depots at Kanjurmarg as decided earlier," he tweeted on Tuesday.

The letter dated October 15 says the union of India through the deputy salt commissioner had filed a writ petition against the state government's order of November 1 2018, declaring several salt pan lands in the name of the state government and private parties. The writ petition was filed on September 22, 2020.

The matter is sub-judice and the collector of Mumbai suburban district transferred the land for the Metro car shed without taking approval of the Centre, the letter said. The decision to hand over the land for Metro car shed was improper and unilateral, it said.

The letter from department for promotion of industry and internal trade, which comes under the ministry of commerce and industry, asked chief secretary Sanjay Kumar to take necessary steps and restrain MMRDA from taking further measures and direct the collector to withdraw orders passed in this regard to protect the interests of the Government of India.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Small business activity fast reaching near-normal levels: Report

Business activity of the micro, small and medium enterprises - which are regarded as the backbone of Indian economy - is fast reaching near-normal levels, and rapidly adopting digital business tools to drive efficiency and growth, according...

People of Bihar deserve recognition for voting amid COVID-19 pandemic: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the people of Bihar deserve recognition as they have come out to vote in this election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The people of Bihar are worthy of recognition that they h...

CPI urges Rajasthan govt to withdraw ban on firecrackers

The CPI on Wednesday urged theRajasthan government to revoke its ban on firecrackers as mostof what was sold nationwide was being made in Tamil Nadu andprovided employment to lakhs of workersAbout 95 per cent of crackers sold across the cou...

General Naravane in Kathmandu to strengthen India, Nepal defence ties

Indias Army Chief, General MM Naravane, arrived in Kathmandu on Wednesday for a three-day visit to further strengthen strategic and defence cooperation between India and Nepal. General Naravane, landed in the Nepali capital on Wednesday on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020