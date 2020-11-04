Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves signing of MoU between India, Spain for scientific and technical collaborations in astronomy

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru and the Instituto de Astrofisica de Canarias (IAC) and the GRANTECAN, S.A. (GTC), Spain to develop scientific and technical collaborations in astronomy field.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 18:16 IST
Cabinet approves signing of MoU between India, Spain for scientific and technical collaborations in astronomy
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru and the Instituto de Astrofisica de Canarias (IAC) and the GRANTECAN, S.A. (GTC), Spain to develop scientific and technical collaborations in astronomy field. According to a press statement from the Cabinet on Wednesday, the activities to be carried out under this MoU will lead to new scientific results, new technologies, capacity building through increased scientific interaction and training and joint scientific projects etc.

"The joint research projects, training programmes, conferences, seminars etc under the MoU will be open to all qualified scientists, students and technologists and will be supported solely on the basis of scientific merit and experience," the press statement read. The development of segmented telescope technologies as well as the development of robotic telescopes and other future potential specific collaborations will be done. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

James Kirtley, Ian Salisbury to share head coach role at Sussex

Sussex have announced that current spin bowling coach, Ian Salisbury, will take charge as head coach during the first-class and one-day portions of the season while current pace bowling coach, James Kirtley, will be responsible for the T20 ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks turn positive in knife-edge U.S. election race

Share markets and the dollar whipsawed while bonds gained on Wednesday as results from the U.S. presidential election proved far closer than polls had predicted, potentially leaving the outcome in doubt for days or even weeks. Democratic co...

Society of Biological Chemists selects Dr Susanta Kar for Prof. A N Bhaduri Memorial Lecture Award

To recognize the significant contributions towards defining the survival tactics of Leishmania donovani, Society of Biological Chemists India has chosen Dr Susanta Kar, Senior Scientist, Molecular Parasitology and Immunology, CSIR-CDRI, Luc...

Turkey fines social media giants for breaching online law

Turkey has issued fines against global social media companies for failing to appoint a representative to ensure they conform to Turkish law, a senior official said Wednesday. Omer Fatih Sayan, chairman of the Information and Communication T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020