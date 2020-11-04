Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Italy's new measures to curb resurgent coronavirus epidemic

Under previous decrees gyms, cinemas and theatres were already closed and restaurants and bars must shut at 6 p.m. Here are the main new measures that come into force on Thursday and are due to run until Dec. 3: ITALY DIVIDED INTO THREE AREAS The government will establish three tiers that will split the country into red (high risk), orange (medium risk) and green (low risk) zones.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 18:49 IST
FACTBOX-Italy's new measures to curb resurgent coronavirus epidemic

Italy's government has approved new restrictions to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic and curb a steady rise in deaths and hospital admissions. Under previous decrees gyms, cinemas and theatres were already closed and restaurants and bars must shut at 6 p.m.

Here are the main new measures that come into force on Thursday and are due to run until Dec. 3: ITALY DIVIDED INTO THREE AREAS

The government will establish three tiers that will split the country into red (high risk), orange (medium risk) and green (low risk) zones. The zoning will depend on a variety of factors, including local infection rates and hospital occupancy. Restrictions will be calibrated as a result.

Italy's 20 regions will be placed in the various tiers later on Wednesday. NATIONWIDE CURBS

Regardless of the zoning, the government has introduced additional nationwide limits. These include: - Nighttime curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. During these hours people can only leave their homes for work, medical reasons or emergencies.

- Closure of museums and exhibitions. - Shopping centres to close at weekends.

- Capacity limit on public transport cut to 50% from 80%. - All high schools classes to be moved online. Younger children will still be allowed to attend classes in person.

RED ZONE - In these worst hit areas people will only be allowed to leave their homes for work, health reasons or emergencies.

- Bars, restaurants and most shops to be closed 24/7. ORANGE ZONE

- People can move freely within their towns and cities, but not leave them even to travel to other towns in the same region. - Bars and restaurants to shut 24/7, but shops can remain open.

GREEN ZONE - There are no restrictions beyond the nationwide curbs.

STIMULUS PACKAGE Under a separate decree, expected on Thursday, the government is set to approve a new stimulus package worth at least 1.5 billion euros ($1.75 billion) to support the economy. Last month it passed 5.4 billion euros of measures for worst-hit businesses. ($1 = 0.8567 euros)

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Distressed to learn about loss of lives in Gujarat's godown fire: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said he was distressed to learn about the loss of lives due to a fire in a godown in Ahmedabad. At least nine labourers, three of them women, were killed when a portion of a chemical godown collapsed ...

20-year-old Sahil desperate to make it count for Bagan

Talented young midfielder Sheikh Sahil, who played a key role in Mohun Bagans I-League triumph last season, is now itching to make it count for ATK Mohun Bagan in the upcoming Indian Super League. The 20-year-old is the only player from the...

Fresh FIR against Arnab for 'assaulting' cop during his early morning arrest

A fresh FIR was registered against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer when a team reached his residence here this morning to arrest him in a 2018 abetment to suicide case. ...

Adani Enterprises to invest Rs 50,000 cr on capex in 5 yrs

Adani Groups flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd AEL plans to spend about Rs 50,000 crore in capital expenditure over the next five years with a major chunk of it going towards airports business, a top company official said on Wednesday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020