Prepare Odisha tourism ambassadors from among visiting tourists: Chief Secy

With COVID-19 infections showing a downward trend, the state government on Wednesday asked the stakeholders in the hospitality industry to prepare Odisha tourism's real ambassadors from among the visiting tourists. This suggestion was given by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy while addressing a state-level workshop where stakeholders from government, hoteliers, tour operators, and travel and tourism enterprises deliberated together on the way ahead.

"With positive and concerted efforts, the tourism and hospitality industry soon will overcome the shock of COVID- 19", Tripathy said, adding that all the stakeholders attach utmost importance on providing an excellent experience to the guest visitors. Tripathy said, "Tourists coming to Odisha will be the real ambassadors and promoters of Odisha tourism if they return with the best experience".

He also directed all hoteliers, tour operators and hospitality providers to make no compromise in the matters of health, hygiene, safety and security of the guest visitors. Tripathy said though the tourism and hospitality industry faced the worst hit during the current pandemic, new positive trends have started coming up.

With 39 per cent of the state's geographic area under forest coverage, Odisha is an exciting mosaic of 19 sanctuaries, one national park, two tiger reserves, largest lake, significant number of Irrawaddy dolphins, largest wintering ground for birds, long seashore which offer vast opportunities for nature and eco-tourism, he said. Tripathy said, "Along with international tourism, Odisha is an attractive place for domestic tourism as well and as such all stakeholders should also focus on attracting more tourists from different states".

Odisha Hotelier and Secretary Hotel Association of India Jitendra Kumar Mohanty said, "Odisha is the first state in the country to organize such common deliberation in a state level workshop". He expressed the confidence that with successful containment of the pandemic in the state, the government would facilitate the hotel, hospitality and tourism industry to open up with all new normal conditions.