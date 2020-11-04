Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prepare Odisha tourism ambassadors from among visiting tourists: Chief Secy

This suggestion was given by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy while addressing a state-level workshop where stakeholders from government, hoteliers, tour operators and travel and tourism enterprises deliberated together on the way ahead. "With positive and concerted efforts, the tourism and hospitality industry soon will overcome the shock of COVID- 19", Tripathy said, adding that all the stakeholders attach utmost importance on providing an excellent experience to the guest visitors.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-11-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 23:31 IST
Prepare Odisha tourism ambassadors from among visiting tourists: Chief Secy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With COVID-19 infections showing a downward trend, the state government on Wednesday asked the stakeholders in the hospitality industry to prepare Odisha tourism's real ambassadors from among the visiting tourists. This suggestion was given by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy while addressing a state-level workshop where stakeholders from government, hoteliers, tour operators, and travel and tourism enterprises deliberated together on the way ahead.

"With positive and concerted efforts, the tourism and hospitality industry soon will overcome the shock of COVID- 19", Tripathy said, adding that all the stakeholders attach utmost importance on providing an excellent experience to the guest visitors. Tripathy said, "Tourists coming to Odisha will be the real ambassadors and promoters of Odisha tourism if they return with the best experience".

He also directed all hoteliers, tour operators and hospitality providers to make no compromise in the matters of health, hygiene, safety and security of the guest visitors. Tripathy said though the tourism and hospitality industry faced the worst hit during the current pandemic, new positive trends have started coming up.

With 39 per cent of the state's geographic area under forest coverage, Odisha is an exciting mosaic of 19 sanctuaries, one national park, two tiger reserves, largest lake, significant number of Irrawaddy dolphins, largest wintering ground for birds, long seashore which offer vast opportunities for nature and eco-tourism, he said. Tripathy said, "Along with international tourism, Odisha is an attractive place for domestic tourism as well and as such all stakeholders should also focus on attracting more tourists from different states".

Odisha Hotelier and Secretary Hotel Association of India Jitendra Kumar Mohanty said, "Odisha is the first state in the country to organize such common deliberation in a state level workshop". He expressed the confidence that with successful containment of the pandemic in the state, the government would facilitate the hotel, hospitality and tourism industry to open up with all new normal conditions.

TRENDING

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Oppo K7x with Dimensity 720 SoC, 30W fast-charging launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court may not have final say in presidential election, despite Trump threat

While President Donald Trump has promised to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a presidential race that is still too close to call, the nations top judicial body may not be the final arbiter in this election, legal experts said.Elec...

GOP Sen. Collins wins reelection in Maine

Republican US Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has won the hardest-fought race of her career, turning back a challenge by Democrat Sara Gideon and surviving to serve a fifth term. Collins, one of four candidates on the ballot, won a majority of ...

What we know about the man who killed four in Vienna shooting spree

Dressed in a black shirt and cap, with an automatic rifle, a handgun and a machete in hand, 20-year-old Kujtim Fejzulai looked into the camera for the last photo he posted of himself on Instagram before setting off on a killing spree in Vie...

Jittery public awaits fate of race in bitterly divided US

With a bitterly divided America failing to deliver a decisive result for either party, a jittery public awaited clarity Wednesday over the fate of a race that remained too early to call. Across the country, sleep-deprived voters kept TV scr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020