India on way forward to achieving commitments done at Paris agreement: Javadekar

The private sector plays a pivotal role in creating low-carbon sustainable economies and has embarked on a number of voluntary actions on climate change that can contribute towards achieving India’s NDC goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 17:32 IST
India is a signatory to the Paris Agreement under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Image Credit: Twitter(@PrakashJavdekar)

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Shri Prakash Javadekar has said, India is on the way forward towards achieving its commitments done at the Paris agreement and the country is acting on its Nationally Determined Contributions(NDC's). Shri Javadekar said that India is among the few countries which are 2 degrees compliant and have taken many decisive actions, in fighting Climate Change, not only at the government level but even at the private level, which shows our commitment and resolves.

Releasing a Declaration on Climate Change signed by 24 key industry captains and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change at the virtual India CEO Forum on Climate Change, Shri Javadekar further said that this declaration(READ) by private sector companies, voluntarily, is a historic step.

"World says and preaches many things but to bring into practice is a more difficult thing. I think today United Nations ecosystem and UNFCCC will take note of this initiative of India and its corporate world to adhere to and declare plans of their own carbon neutrality.", said Shri Javadekar

Addressing the forum, Shri Javadekar suggested to the corporate world to propagate and report to the government what steps and initiatives they are taking towards decarbonisation and bring to the government's notice polluting activities for us to take action. "We have to be on the same page regarding our insistence on financial and technological support from the advanced economies so that India can also catch up and march ahead.", stressed the Environment Minister.

The event saw CEO's and various heads of key industries like TATA, Reliance, the Adani group, Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's etc. listing out various clean processes and initiatives they have taken and their agenda towards further decarbonisation post-2020. The corporate sector espoused confidence and expressed their support towards a coordinated response by the Government and private sector on climate change which will help protect the country's interests and ensure that India is on track towards meeting its climate change obligations under the Paris Agreement.

The private sector plays a pivotal role in creating low-carbon sustainable economies and has embarked on a number of voluntary actions on climate change that can contribute towards achieving India's NDC goals. The private sector also benefitted from India's participation in the Clean Development Mechanism of the Kyoto Protocol and going forward to Article 6 of the Paris Agreement offers further opportunities for meeting the climate change and sustainable development objectives.

India is a signatory to the Paris Agreement under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. As part of its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), India has three quantitative climate change goals viz. reduction in the emissions intensity of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 33 to 35 percent by 2030 from 2005 level, achieving about 40 percent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030 and creating an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent through additional forest and tree cover by 2030.

(With Inputs from PIB)

