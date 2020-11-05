Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air pollution: Officials of env ministry, Delhi, Hry, Punjab govts to depose before par panel Friday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 20:04 IST
Air pollution: Officials of env ministry, Delhi, Hry, Punjab govts to depose before par panel Friday
Representative Image. Image Credit: An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under the 'moderate' category, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', while that between 401 and 500 is 'severe'. (Wikimedia)

Top officials of the Union environment and the health ministries and the governments of Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab are set to depose before a parliamentary panel on Friday to find a "permanent solution" to air pollution in the national capital and adjoining areas. As per a notice issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday, officials from the Union ministries of Housing and Urban Affairs, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Health and Family Welfare will appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development, which is chaired by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal.

In addition, officials of the Central Pollution Control Board and the state governments of NCT of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab will also depose before the panel on the ongoing situation of air pollution in the national capital and its adjoining areas. The agenda of the meeting states that the parliamentary panel will deliberate upon "steps taken for prevention of air pollution in Delhi and NCR with special emphasis on finding permanent solution to air pollution in Delhi and NCR." Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality on Thursday dropped to its worst level since December 2019 with farm fires accounting for 42 percent of its pollution, the maximum this season so far, according to data from central government agencies.

Experts said unfavorable meteorological conditions -- calm winds and low temperatures -- and smoke from farm fires in neighboring states led to a dense layer of haze on Wednesday night as the air quality index entered the 'severe' category. The haze thinned on Thursday with higher wind speed helping in dispersion of pollutants. However, the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 450, the highest since December 30 last year, when it was 446.

All the 36 monitoring stations in Delhi recorded air quality in the 'severe' category. The neighboring cities of Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, and Noida also recorded 'severe' air pollution..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IndoStar Capital Finance Q2 net down 36 pc at Rs 32 cr

IndoStar Capital Finance on Thursday reported a 36 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 32 crore for the quarter ended September. The retail focussed non-banking financial company NBFC had posted a net profit of Rs 49 crore in same period a...

Toshiba Infra, France's Suez jointly win water treatment project in Bengaluru

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems and Solutions Corporation on Thursday said its arm TWS has won a water treatment plant contract from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board BWSSB jointly with Suez S.A. France subsidiary. The project is...

Ethiopia mobilises for war in northern region

Ethiopia mobilised for war in the northern Tigray region on Thursday, dashing international hopes of averting a conflict between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds government and the powerful ethnic faction that led the ruling coalition for decades...

Trump’s voter fraud claims 'baseless allegations': OSCE

A team of international observers has described US President Donald Trumps claims of voter fraud as baseless allegations, asserting that such remarks harm public trust in democratic institutions. The observers from the Organization for Secu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020