Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rates; public surfaces may hold clues to virus spread

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 10:26 IST
Science News Roundup: NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rates; public surfaces may hold clues to virus spread
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rates; public surfaces may hold clues to virus spread

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rates

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Immunotherapy may work better in stomach cancer when combined with chemotherapy

Immunotherapy for stomach cancer may work better if the therapy is delivered earlier in the course of the disease and in combination with standard chemotherapy, a new study from researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicia...

Section 144 imposed as rescue operation underway to save toddler stuck inside borewell in MP's Niwari

The rescue operation to save the 3-year-old boy, who fell into an open borewell at Setupura village in Niwari district on November 4 is still underway. Section 144, which prohibit the assembly of four or more people in an area, has been imp...

Three police officers killed, two injured in blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar: Source

Kabul Afghanistan, November 6 ANISputnik Three police officers have been killed and two more injured by an explosion in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, a security source told Sputnik on Friday. The incident took place in the earli...

Long tournaments in bio-bubble can be mentally taxing: Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli said that the length of tournaments and series has to be given serious thought as living in a bio-bubble for a longer period of time can be mentally taxing. Due to the coronavirus pandemic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020