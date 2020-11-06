Left Menu
Development News Edition

DCW inspects G B Road area following fire incident

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal inspected the G B Road area on Friday following a fire incident, according to a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 20:31 IST
DCW inspects G B Road area following fire incident
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal inspected the G B Road area on Friday following a fire incident, according to a statement. Some of the brothels had caught fire due to a short circuit, following which several women who were living there were shifted to a temporary place. Maliwal inspected the burnt building, as well as the temporary shelter for the displaced women, it said.

The blaze broke out at the second and third floor of the building on Thursday evening. Ten fire tenders brought it under control at 9.30 pm, officials said. The DCW has issued notices to civic body and the fire department, enquiring about the legality and safety arrangements at these brothels. The women's panel has asked the municipal corporation if it had ever conducted a survey of the area or took any initiative towards the closure of these brothels, according to the statement.

The commission has asked the Delhi Fire Services if appropriate safety measures were available in the area and any no objection certificates issued for these buildings, it said. "Fortunately, no one got injured in the incident that took place, but the condition of women living in these brothels is very bad," Maliwal said.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief scientist says early to judge if COVID-19 mutation in minks can impact vaccine

Geneva Switzerland, November 6 ANISputnik Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization Soumya Swaminathan said on Friday it was too early to decide whether the coronavirus mutation found in the farmed mink population in Denmark could im...

Plea to make public trade policies with China; SC asks petitioner to serve copy to Centre's lawyer

The Supreme Court on Friday asked a petitioner, who has sought a direction to the government to make public its trade policies with China, to serve the copy of the plea to the Centres counsel. Two weeks time is granted to serve the copy of ...

Italy shuts down 4 regions as Europe tries lighter lockdowns

Luxury fashion boutiques, jewelry shops and most of Milans flagship department were shuttered Friday, as the center of Italys vibrant financial capital fell into a gray quiet on the first day of a partial lockdown in four regions aimed at s...

Delhi govt will ensure wastewater is recycled, reused in the city: Water minister

Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday that the Arvind Kejriwal government will ensure that 100 per cent wastewater is recycled and reused in the city. No treated water from any sewage treatment plant will be released into drai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020