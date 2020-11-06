Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Worst storm in decades': Central America reels from calamitous floods and landslides

The remains of Hurricane Eta dumped more torrential rain across large parts of Central America early on Friday after days of devastating floods and landslides that killed dozens of people. Eta wrought chaos after plowing into Nicaragua on Tuesday with 150 miles-per-hour (241 kph) winds and unleashing torrents of rain on isolated and impoverished regions of Honduras and Guatemala.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 21:05 IST
'Worst storm in decades': Central America reels from calamitous floods and landslides
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The remains of Hurricane Eta dumped more torrential rain across large parts of Central America early on Friday after days of devastating floods and landslides that killed dozens of people.

Eta wrought chaos after plowing into Nicaragua on Tuesday with 150 miles-per-hour (241 kph) winds and unleashing torrents of rain on isolated and impoverished regions of Honduras and Guatemala. Most people died in remote mountainous regions where entire houses were buried in landslides, authorities said.

Rescue operations have been slowed by destroyed roads and bridges, forcing authorities to draft in the military and use helicopters and speedboats to rescue people stranded on top of their houses. "This is the worst storm Honduras has seen in decades. The damage will undoubtedly be significant," said Mark Connolly, UNICEF Representative in Honduras, who estimated about 1.5 million children there will be impacted by Eta.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said on Thursday more than 50 people had died - though the country's disaster authority, CONRED, said there had only been eight confirmed deaths, and the rest of the 50 were counted as missing. Giammattei said mudslides around a couple of small towns swallowed about a couple of dozen homes.

"Right now, we're trying to get there on foot because there's no other way," Giammattei said. A further eight people were killed in Honduras, where Max Gonzalez, the minister of the National Risk Management System (SINAGER), said about 4,000 people had been rescued but many others remained trapped on their roofs.

"We have been without food for two days... waiting to be evacuated," William Santos, sheltering on top of a banana packing plant with about 300 people in northern Honduras, told Reuters. One of the fiercest storms to hit Central America in years, Eta struck Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday before weakening to a tropical depression as it moved inland and into neighboring Honduras.

Across swathes of Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and Costa Rica, high winds and heavy rain have damaged hundreds, if not thousands, of homes, forcing people to take cover in shelters. Two artisanal miners were killed in Nicaragua while in southern Costa Rica, a landslide killed two people in a house, a Costa Rican woman and an American man, officials said.

Near the Costa Rican border in Panama's Chiriqui province, five people, including three children, died in flooding, authorities said. On Friday morning, the eye of the storm was on the edge of Belize's coast and heading out to the Caribbean Sea, charting a course to Cuba and Florida this weekend, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

But remnants of Eta will continue to batter portions of Central America with "catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding", NHC said. Flash flooding and river overflows were also possible across Jamaica, southeast Mexico, the Cayman Islands and western Cuba, NHC added.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Johann Myburgh named as South East Stars head coach

Johann Myburgh has been appointed as the first permanent regional head coach of South East Stars, the womens centre of excellence that covers the Kent and Surrey regions in ECBs regional structure. He fills the role which was covered on an ...

WRAPUP 9-White House in reach for Biden as he builds leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia

Democrat Joe Biden expanded his narrow leads over President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia on Friday, putting him on the verge of winning the White House three days after polls closed.Biden has a 253 to ...

US STOCKS-Wall St pauses as Biden edges closer to victory

Wall Streets main indexes took a breather on Friday after sharp gains this week as Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory in a nail-biting election, while the monthly jobs report underlined the economic challenge facing Americas next pr...

Before Diwali, 5,000 PAC constables will be promoted to head constable rank in UP

Before Diwali, 5000 constables of Provincial Armed Constabulary PAC will be promoted to head constable rank, informed Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi on Friday.Speaking at a press conference here Awasthi said, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020