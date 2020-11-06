Left Menu
J&K: Fire partially damages historic Pathar Masjid in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-11-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 22:03 IST
J&K: Fire partially damages historic Pathar Masjid in Srinagar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A fire partially damaged the historic Mughal-era Pathar Masjid (stone mosque) here, officials said on Friday. Fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames with the help of police and locals, the official said, adding that the fire broke out on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday

According to preliminary investigations, the cause of the fire is believed to be electric short-circuit, the official added

Located in Nawabazar area of Srinagar on the banks of River Jhelum, the mosque was built by Mughal Empress Noor Jehan, the wife of Emperor Jehangir.

