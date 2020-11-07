Left Menu
Development News Edition

Medium-intensity quake hits south Gujarat; no casualty

"As per the primary report, no damage to property or casualty has been reported from anywhere in the district due to the earthquake," an official from the disaster management department of Bharuch said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-11-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 17:15 IST
Medium-intensity quake hits south Gujarat; no casualty
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale rocked south Gujarat on Saturday afternoon, an official from the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said. According to the ISR, the medium-intensity earthquake hit south Gujarat at 3.39 pm with its epicentre 36 km east south-east from Bharuch and was also felt in Surat district.

The tremor was felt at a depth of 5.9 km, and caused panic among locals, it was stated. "As per the primary report, no damage to property or casualty has been reported from anywhere in the district due to the earthquake," an official from the disaster management department of Bharuch said.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wanted criminal s brother shot dead near polling booth in Purnia

The younger brother of jailed criminal Bittu Singh, wanted in more than a dozen murder and extortion cases, was shot dead on Saturday near a polling booth in the district when he was going to cast the ballot, police said. The 30-year-old Be...

J-K: Political parties under Gupkar alliance to unitedly fight upcoming DDC elections

Seven mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir, who are part of the Gupkar alliance, on Saturday announced they would unitedly fight the upcoming District Development Council DDC elections in the Union Territory. The parties, inclu...

Border bridges opened briefly for Nepalese citizens to get medical treatment in India

Two border bridges at Jhoola Ghat and Dharchula in Uttarakhands Pithoragarh district were opened for three hours as a humanitarian gesture to let Nepalese citizens come to India for medical treatment, an official said on Saturday. They were...

Australia Tour: Expectant father Kohli might miss last two Tests

India skipper Virat Kohli might skip the last two Tests of the highly-anticipated four-match series against Australia as he gears up for the birth of his first child in January which could pave the way for an in-form K L Rahuls entry into t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020