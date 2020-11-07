Leopard dies after falling into noose, two arrested

A six-year old female leopard died after getting trapped in an iron noose near Coonoor in the hilly Nilgiris district, Forest department sources said on Saturday. Two people were arrested for placing the iron noose to trap wild boars in their tea garden causing the death of the leopardess in Kilinjada, they said.

After receipt of information about the animal's death, senior Forest department officials rushed to the spot along with a veterinarian. After autopsy, the carcass was burnt there itself, the sources said.

Inquiry led to the arrest of Murugan and Selvam for placing the noose to catch wild boars straying into their farm and destroying crops. Further investigations are on, they said.