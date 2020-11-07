Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Properties of BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari's wife attached, illegal building of aides razed

Land and building worth Rs 28.58 crore belonging to Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afsha Ansari and brothers-in-law -- Anwar Shahzad and Sharjeel Raza -- were attached under section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act,  Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi said. Meanwhile, close associates of the gangster, Irshad and Maqsood, had illegally constructed a building on a government land on the Bandha road in the Kotwali police station area of Mau which was being used for commercial purposes.

PTI | Lucknow/Noida | Updated: 07-11-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 19:57 IST
UP: Properties of BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari's wife attached, illegal building of aides razed

The district magistrate of Ghazipur has ordered the attachment of properties belonging to the wife and brothers-in-law of gangster-turned-politician and BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari while the Mau administration demolished an illegal construction of two of his aides. Land and building worth Rs 28.58 crore belonging to Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afsha Ansari and brothers-in-law -- Anwar Shahzad and Sharjeel Raza -- were attached under section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act,  Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi said.

Meanwhile, close associates of the gangster, Irshad and Maqsood, had illegally constructed a building on a government land on the Bandha road in the Kotwali police station area of Mau which was being used for commercial purposes. The district administration with the help of police got the illegal construction demolished on Saturday, Assistant Superintendent of Police Tribhuwan Nath Tripathi said.

They requested the district administration to give them more time, which was disallowed stressing that a notice had been served on them in this regard months ago.  The police officer said Irshad and Masood are brothers..

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Life Mission probe:Kerala Assembly issues notice to ED

The Privileges and Ethics Committee of the Kerala Legislative Assembly has sought an explanation from the Enforcement Directorate on the action taken by it in the Life Mission project of the Left government. The committee decided to seek ex...

Govt's online OPD initiative achieves 7 lakh consultations: Health ministry

The Union Health ministry said its telemedicine initiative eSanjeevani crossed&#160;seven lakh consultations on Saturday with the last one lakh online consultations taking place in 11 days.&#160; This novel digital modality to deliver OPD ...

Tennis-Medvedev downs Raonic to reach Paris Masters final

Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev reached the Paris Masters final with a commanding 6-4 7-64 victory against Canadian Milos Raonic on Saturday.Medvedev hit 31 winners to 12 unforced errors in a muffled atmosphere at the Bercy Arena, where ...

Maha: Son keeps food stall shut for the day, man ends life

A 55-year-old man allegedlycommitted suicide in Ulhasnagar in Thane after getting annoyedat his son for not opening his food stall for business oneparticular day, police said on SaturdayThe man lived in Khemani locality and the family runsa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020