UP CM inaugurates projects in Gorakhpur to strengthen power management system

The inauguration/foundation laying programme was organised at 15 places in the city here. On the occasion, the chief minister extended his best wishes to the people and said that the projects will bring positive change in power management and the issue of low voltage will be resolved.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 07-11-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 21:15 IST
The chief minister also interacted with people's representatives, the members of Parliament and MLAs; and they thanked the chief minister for this gift before Diwali. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 215.77 crore to strengthen the power management system in Gorakhpur. He inaugurated six projects and laid foundation stones of seven projects. Four other projects were also proposed. The chief minister also interacted with people's representatives, the members of Parliament and MLAs; and they thanked the chief minister for this gift before Diwali. The inauguration/foundation laying programme was organised at 15 places in the city here.

On the occasion, the chief minister extended his best wishes to the people and said that the projects will bring positive change in power management and the issue of low voltage will be resolved. He said people will now get electricity supply without any hindrance. "Electrification work at 1.75 lakh villages of the state has been successfully concluded and electricity has reached to more than 1 crore 24 lakh houses of poor people. The state is getting a power supply without any interruption. If the viewpoint is positive, no work is impossible. It is the result of a positive viewpoint that the state is getting an uninterrupted power supply now," the chief minister said. "The loose electric wires and shabby poles are being replaced and it will provide a permanent solution to this issue as well as bans balls (bamboos being used for hanging electric wires)," he said.

"Even during the lockdown, the work in the state was not stopped and during the Corona period also power was supplied without any interruption. The change could be seen in the state and all the work will be completed within the time limit following quality standards. 3.5 lakh youth got jobs and investment could be seen in every sphere which has increased the chances of employment and development opportunities," he added. "Ganga Expressway is proposed along with the construction of Purvanchal expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway and Gorakhpur link Expressway," Adityanath said.

The chief minister instructed the administration to ensure land for the proposed projects so that work can start without any delay.

