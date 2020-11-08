HIGHLIGHTS WESTERN REGION AT 5 PM

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2020 17:04 IST
Top stories from western region at 5 pm. BOM11 GJ-LD MODI Shipping ministry to be renamed: PM Modi (Eds: Adding details) Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Ministry of Shipping is being expanded and renamed as the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

BOM4 GJ-MODI-FERRY PM inaugurates Ro-Pax ferry service in Gujarat Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira near Surat and Ghogha in Bhavnagar district. BOM10 MH-THACKERAY Maha CM hints at reopening religious places after Diwali Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday hinted at reopening of places of religious worship, saying a standard operating procedure for avoiding crowds and ensuring physical distancing there will be drafted after Diwali.

BOM13 MH-UDDHAV-PROJECTS Centre trying to stall development projects in Mumbai: Maha CM Mumbai: Hardening his government's position vis-a-vis the ownership of land in Kanjurmarg in Mumbai where the metro 3 car shed project will be coming up, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the Centre was trying to stall development projects in the city. BOM2 MP-BOY-BOREWELL MP: 5-yr-old boy stuck in borewell dies Bhopal: A five-year-old boy, who fell into a 200-feet deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district four days back, could not be saved even after a 90-hour-long rescue operation, officials said on Sunday.

BOM1 MH-HC-ARNAB HC to pronounce order on Arnab's bail plea on Monday Mumbai: The Bombay High Court will on Monday pronounce its order on the interim bail application filed by Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and two others in connection with the 2018 abetment of suicide case of an interior designer. BOM12 MH-ARNAB-JAIL Arnab shifted to Taloja jail for using mobile phone in custody Mumbai: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, arrested in connection with the suicide of an interior designer, was on Sunday shifted to Taloja jail in Maharashtra's Raigad district from a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Alibaug, a police official said.

BES2 MP-COMPUTER BABA-ARREST MP: Computer Baba held during demolition drive at his ashram Indore: Self-styled godman Namdeo Tyagi, who had MoS status in the previous Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, was on Sunday arrested along with his six associates in preventive action during demolition of alleged illegal construction at his ashram near here, police said. BES7 GA-THREAT-MESSAGES After CM, more Goa leaders complain of threat text messages Panaji: A day after Goa police said they had received a complaint that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was getting threatening and abusive text messages from an international number, officials on Sunday said more politicians were coming forward with similar complaints.

BES9 MH-BAMBOO-FUEL-GADKARI Working on aviation fuel from Gadchiroli bamboo plan: Gadkari Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said he was working on an idea to set up a refinery for production of aviation fuel from bamboo grown in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district..

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

Maha CM hints at reopening religious places after Diwali

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday hinted at reopening places of religious worship, saying a standard operating procedure for avoiding crowds and ensuring physical distancing there will be drafted after Diwali. In a webca...

Woman poisons herself, nascent son to death after tiff with husband: Police

A 30-year-old woman allegedly consumed poison after administering it to her childrens food, killing herself and her six-month-old son on Sunday, said police. The womans three-year-old daughter was admitted to a hospital here in an unconscio...

COVID-19: India donates ventilators to Nepal government

India has donated 28 ICU ventilators to the Nepal government to support its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Embassy here said on Sunday. Nepal has so far reported 194,453 cases of coronavirus and 1,108 deaths related to ...

Ensure speedy disposal of people's grievances at block, tehsil, police station levels: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the chief secretary and the police chief to ensure speedy disposal of common mans grievances at block, tehsil and police station levels, according to an official statement. At a meet...
