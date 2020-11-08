The Latest: Biden launching teams to review federal agencies

President-elect Joe Biden will launch an "agency review teams" this coming week. It's the group of transition staffers that have access to key agencies in the current administration to smooth the transfer of power. The teams will collect and review information such as budgetary and staffing decisions, pending regulations, and other work in progress from the current staff at the federal departments.

The teams are meant to lay much of the groundwork so that the thousands of new staffers and appointees who will take over in January will have a road map and guidelines for how to continue the federal government's work without pause, and how to shift the departments toward Biden's priorities. Biden's campaign launched a transition team in May, and they've been working alongside designated staffers in President Donald Trump's administration on transition planning for months. But the agency review process begins in earnest after a new president is elected. Biden has just over 10 weeks to prepare before he is inaugurated.

On Monday, he plans to announce a team of scientists and experts that will work to craft a coronavirus response plan that can be enacted when he takes office. Biden's transition team has also come out with a transition-focused website — BuildBackBetter.com — and is launching transition-focused social media accounts under the username "Transition46."