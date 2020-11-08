Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Latest: Biden launching teams to review federal agencies

President-elect Joe Biden will launch an “agency review teams” this coming week. Biden's campaign launched a transition team in May, and they've been working alongside designated staffers in President Donald Trump's administration on transition planning for months. But the agency review process begins in earnest after a new president is elected.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 20:01 IST
The Latest: Biden launching teams to review federal agencies
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

President-elect Joe Biden will launch an "agency review teams" this coming week. It's the group of transition staffers that have access to key agencies in the current administration to smooth the transfer of power. The teams will collect and review information such as budgetary and staffing decisions, pending regulations, and other work in progress from the current staff at the federal departments.

The teams are meant to lay much of the groundwork so that the thousands of new staffers and appointees who will take over in January will have a road map and guidelines for how to continue the federal government's work without pause, and how to shift the departments toward Biden's priorities. Biden's campaign launched a transition team in May, and they've been working alongside designated staffers in President Donald Trump's administration on transition planning for months. But the agency review process begins in earnest after a new president is elected. Biden has just over 10 weeks to prepare before he is inaugurated.

On Monday, he plans to announce a team of scientists and experts that will work to craft a coronavirus response plan that can be enacted when he takes office. Biden's transition team has also come out with a transition-focused website — BuildBackBetter.com — and is launching transition-focused social media accounts under the username "Transition46."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two men arrested in Switzerland visited Vienna attacker in July - paper

The two men arrested in the Swiss town of Winterthur near Zurich last week over possible links to a jihadist shooting attack in Vienna on Nov. 2 visited the attacker in July and he may have visited the Zurich region, Swiss media reported on...

Woman kills self, infant after tiff with husband: Police

A 30-year-old woman allegedly consumed poison after administering it to her childrens food, killing herself and her six-month old son on Sunday, said police. The womans three-year-old daughter was admitted to a hospital here in an unconscio...

Fresh 26 COVID-19 deaths in UP, caseload mounts to 4.97 lakh

With 26 fresh deaths in the state, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 7,206 in Uttar Pradesh, while the total caseload climbed to 4,97,563 with 2,247 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours. According to a health bulletin issued by the...

SocGen to announce 650 job cuts in France, Les Echos reports

French bank Societe Generale is set to cut 650 jobs in France, mainly in its investment banking division, French business newspaper Les Echos reported on Sunday. The bank is to announce the cuts on Monday after meeting union representatives...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020