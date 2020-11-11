Rehabilitate slum dwellers living on AAI land: CM to officials

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked officials to rehabilitate the slum dwellers currently living on the Airport Authority of India's (AAI) land on the banks of the Mithi river here. Speaking at a review meeting, Thackeray said priority should be given to the rehabilitation of those living in Kranti Nagar and Sandesh Nagar slums situated on the AAI land, an official release said.

He also instructed that the slums which can not be regularized under the 1995 law should be regularized under the 2011 law. In suburban Kurla, there are some 17,200 illegal houses, most of them dilapidated, and their residents should be rehabilitated elsewhere at the earliest, the CM said.