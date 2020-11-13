Left Menu
Development News Edition

At least seven people die in North Carolina flash floods

In the state's Alexander County emergency responders found three bodies and evacuated more than 30 people from a campground, emergency services said. A fourth person in Alexander County was killed in a car when floodwaters destroyed a bridge and two others were killed in the Iredell County, authorities added.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 11:09 IST
At least seven people die in North Carolina flash floods
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least seven people died in North Carolina on Thursday as flash floods swept through parts of the state, authorities said, adding at least two people were missing. In the state's Alexander County emergency responders found three bodies and evacuated more than 30 people from a campground, emergency services said.

A fourth person in Alexander County was killed in a car when floodwaters destroyed a bridge and two others were killed in the Iredell County, authorities added. The Wake County Sheriff's Office said a child had drowned in Rolesville. Five counties in North Carolina declared a state of emergency on Thursday, according to the state's deputy director of emergency management.

They included Alexander County, where at least four bridges and 50 roadways were breached by floodwaters. The county's website said that emergency personnel ended the search for missing people around 6 p.m. and will resume at 8 a.m. on Friday. In Charlotte, rescuers evacuated 143 students after Charlotte Corvian Community School became inundated, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

Electric utility Duke Energy said about 3,100 customers were without electricity across North Carolina as of Thursday afternoon. North Carolina has been hit by the same weather system as Tropical Storm Eta, with some areas receiving about 10 inches of rain.

Eta drenched Florida's west coast on Thursday after making landfall north of Tampa Bay with 50 mile-per-hour (80 kph) winds, but the system weakened slightly as it moved across the northeastern part of the state and into the Atlantic. Eta, the 28th named storm of the busiest Atlantic hurricane season on record, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC), made its fourth landfall at around 4 a.m. on Thursday near Cedar Key, Florida, having already slammed Central America, Cuba and the upper Florida Keys.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

PNG prime minister faces leadership test after allies withdraw support

Papua New Guinea PNG Prime Minister James Marape is facing a threat to his leadership after several high-profile government members switched to the opposition on Friday, citing growing economic worries facing the indebted Pacific nation. Ma...

Gehlot demands special status for Rajasthan under National AYUSH Mission

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give special status to the state under the National AYUSH Mission as it has the largest infrastructure in the country in the AYUSH sector. He said the sta...

Inox Leisure raises Rs 250 crore from QIP

Leading multiplex chain Inox Leisure on Friday raised Rs 250 crore from a qualified institutional placement QIP of shares. The QIP issue, involving selling over 98 lakh shares at Rs 255 a share, which carry a face value of Rs 10, was oversu...

France says it has killed senior al-Qaeda North Africa operative in Mali

French forces have killed Bah ag Moussa, a military leader of al Qaedas North Africa wing, during an operation in northeastern Mali, Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Friday. The former Malian army colonel, also known as Bamoussa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020