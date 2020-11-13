Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt to undertake construction of 89,400 flats for EWS, slum dwellers by 2025

"We have to provide shelter to every poor in Delhi and the project should be completed within its due time line," Kejriwal said in the meeting. Construction of 89,400 flats will be carried out in three phases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 21:34 IST
Delhi govt to undertake construction of 89,400 flats for EWS, slum dwellers by 2025

The Delhi government will undertake construction of 89,400 flats for economically weaker sections and slum dwellers by 2025, according to a statement. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board(DUSIB) on Friday and it was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "We have to provide shelter to every poor in Delhi and the project should be completed within its due time line," Kejriwal said in the meeting.

Construction of 89,400 flats will be carried out in three phases. In the first phase, 41,400 will be constructed, followed by 18,000 in the second phase and 30,000 in the third phase, the statement said. It said a detailed rehabilitation and construction plan, including appointment of architect consultants, is being prepared by the government.

The meeting was also attended by Urban Development Minister and DUSIB Vice Chairperson Satyendar Jain, Principal Secretary (Urban Development) Renu Sharma and other senior officers. "The 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan' policy is the flagship policy of the Delhi government. We have to ensure that the construction of the EWS (economically weaker section) flats for in-situ rehabilitation of people should be completed in its due time line. This has to be ensured so that we can provide shelter to every poor in Delhi," the chief minister said.

Out of the 221 acres of land available with the DUSIB, at present 115 acres of land is being considered for construction of EWS houses. The construction project will also be carried out on the vacant land from where people have been shifted from, said DUSIB Member Bipin Rai. The architect consultants for the project will be appointed in the next two months, he said. Rai said that the 89,400 houses will be constructed in three phases. In the first phase, 41,400 houses will be constructed by 2022. In the second phase, 18,000 houses will be constructed and in the third phase, 30,000 EWS houses will be constructed across Delhi, he said. The houses will be multi-storeyed, and five separate tenders will be floated for each of 8,000 houses, Rai said. The time frame for the construction of houses in the first phase is 24 months, with a construction cost of Rs 3,312 crores for 41,400 flats, Rs eight lakh per flat, he said.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine to propose OSCE police in latest Donbass peace push: sources

Ukraine will propose sending 1,500 police officers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe OSCE to patrol the conflict zone in the east of the country in a new peace initiative, two sources told Reuters on Friday.Presi...

ECB's cautious optimism on vaccine supports euro debt markets

German bond yields continued to hold below this weeks two-month highs on Friday, with sentiment in euro zone debt markets supported by a perception that upbeat news on a COVID-19 vaccine will not stop central banks from delivering more stim...

Fire breaks out in primary health centre in J-K's Kulgam

A fire broke out on Friday at a Primary Health Centre PHC in Qaimoh of Jammu and Kashmirs Kulgam district.Fire and emergency services have been sent to the spot of the incident to bring the fire under control.No casualties have been reporte...

Mumbai: Rlys allow teachers to use suburban train services

Teachers as well as non-teaching school staff have been allowed to board suburban trains being run in Mumbai and its metropolitan region amid the coronavirus outbreak, railway officials said on Friday. In a joint release, Western and Centra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020