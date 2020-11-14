Left Menu
Science News Roundup: SpaceX to launch astronaut crew in first mission; the pandemic crashes into Russia's space city

The Crew Dragon capsule, named "Resilience" by its crew, is due to launch atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 7:49 p.m. ET on Saturday (0049 GMT on Sunday) from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida carrying three U.S. astronauts and one from Japan, Soichi Noguchi.

Updated: 14-11-2020 03:49 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 02:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: pixy.org

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

SpaceX to launch astronaut crew in first operational mission

Elon Musk's SpaceX is poised to send a crew of four astronauts to the International Space Station on Saturday evening in NASA's first operational mission using the Crew Dragon capsule. The Crew Dragon capsule, named "Resilience" by its crew, is due to launch atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 7:49 p.m. ET on Saturday (0049 GMT on Sunday) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida carrying three U.S. astronauts and one from Japan, Soichi Noguchi.

Special Report: The woman who fell from the sky - the pandemic crashes into Russia's space city

The Star City Closed Administrative Territorial Unit is barely an hour's drive northeast of the Kremlin, but for decades the town never appeared on any maps. Only after the Soviet Union fell apart was its location revealed. Even now, it is shrouded by forests, and behind its tall concrete walls lies the somber infrastructure of Russia's legendary space program, and the Soviet-era apartment blocks that its cosmonauts and scientists call home.

