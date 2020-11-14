Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diwali celebrated across UP, CM urges people to light lamps in memory of martyrs

Also, unlike the other years, the major markets were somewhat devoid of the usual buzz with people mostly preferring to shop in their local areas to avoid crowds. I appeal to all to light an earthen lamp in the name of martyrs.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-11-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 21:07 IST
Diwali celebrated across UP, CM urges people to light lamps in memory of martyrs

The festival of lights was celebrated across Uttar Pradesh by following coronavirus protocol with a majority of people preferring to observe the festival with their family within the confines of their homes. The festival was sans the usual bursting of firecrackers with people by and large paying heed to the appeals of leaders and social workers to help check pollution levels. Also, unlike the other years, the major markets were somewhat devoid of the usual buzz with people mostly preferring to shop in their local areas to avoid crowds. People lit earthen lamps while electrical lightings adorned most of the places, especially official buildings and public places.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took time off from his busy schedule to visit Tinkonia village of 'Vantangias' (forest dwellers) in Gorakhpur and urged people to light an earthen lamp in the memory of martyrs. "I am coming directly from Ayodhya and you would have seen yesterday how festivals should be celebrated with happiness and enthusiasm. I appeal to all to light an earthen lamp in the name of martyrs. After 492 years, no one will be able to stop the construction of the grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya," he said. "We all have to make PM Narendra Modi's dream come true. Due to coronavirus, the earthen lamps, lights, statues of Gauri–Ganesh didn't come from China. Everything here was made by potters and at the gowshalas... We need to be 'vocal with local'," he stressed.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

‘Bring life to those fighting for breath’, UNICEF urges on World Pneumonia Day

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

TN reports 1,912 new COVID-19 cases,2,494 recoveries Eds: Adds Minister's statement

Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 1,912 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths, pushing the cumulative tally of infections to over 7.56 lakh and total fatalities to 11,466. The active cases stood at 17,154, even as discharges outnumbered new cas...

Tropical Storm Iota barrels toward Central America as mudslide buries 10 in Guatemala

As Tropical Storm Iota barrels toward Central America, eight people were killed or reported missing in a landslide in Guatemala, authorities said on Saturday, in the latest disaster triggered by this years unprecedented hurricane season.Iot...

WRAPUP 2-Trump supporters gather in Washington as he pushes false election claims

President Donald Trumps supporters began gathering in Washington on Saturday for a protest to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud as he pushes ahead with a flurry of longshot legal challenges to overturn President-elect Joe Bi...

Air quality dips to 'severe' in Noida, Ghaziabad, stays 'very poor' in Faridabad, Gurgaon

The air quality in Ghaziabad and Noida deteriorated to severe category and remained very poor in Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon of the National Capital Region NCR on Saturday, according to a government agency. Concentration of major a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020