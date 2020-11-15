Uttar Pradesh CM to lay stone of guest house at Badrinath on Monday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation stone of a Rs 11-crore tourist guest house at Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand on Monday. He reached Uttarakhand on Sunday afternoon after celebrating Diwali in Gorakhpur, the UP government said in a statement here on Sunday. The proposed 40-room guest house will be a green building constructed on the Garhwal style of architecture and is to be completed in two years in Joshimath tehsil of Chamoli district. It is proposed to be constructed over one acre and will have a restaurant, conference hall, dormitory and parking

Adityanath accompanied by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat is scheduled to make a night stay at Kedarnath to attend the "kapaat" closing ceremony at the temple in the early hours on Monday. He will proceed to Badrinath after the programme, the UP government said in the statement.