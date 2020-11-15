Left Menu
Hindu Mahasabha observes Nathuram Godse's death anniversary

Hindu Mahasabha observed the 71st death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse and co-conspirator Narayan Apte here on Sunday. Hindu Mahasabha observes their death anniversary as the 'sacrifice day'. Mahasabha said that if the bust of Godse, confiscated three years ago from its office by the authorities here, is not returned, it will install a new one.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 15-11-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 20:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hindu Mahasabha observed the 71st death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse and co-conspirator Narayan Apte here on Sunday. Godse and Apte were hanged to death at Ambala Jail on November 15, 1949 after they were convicted for killing the Mahatma. Hindu Mahasabha observes their death anniversary as the 'sacrifice day'.

Mahasabha said that if the bust of Godse, confiscated three years ago from its office by the authorities here, is not returned, it will install a new one. Its national vice president Dr Jaiveer Bhardwaj said, "Our members performed 'aarti' and paid tributes to Godse and Apte at Daulatganj." "If Godse's bust is not returned to us by May, we will install a new one," he said.

He asserted that it was not a crime to install a bust in a private building and the Constitution guarantees its 'puja' (worship). The district authorities had confiscated Godse's bust in November 2017, thereby foiling the right wing outfit's attemptto turn its office into his 'temple'.

