Rains lash Haryana and Punjab, temperatures dip
Many places in Haryana and Punjab received rains, causing a dip in the mercury on Monday, the Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature in the two states dropped by a few notches after the rains, Met department officials said.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-11-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 14:09 IST
Many places in Haryana and Punjab received rains, causing a dip in the mercury on Monday, the Meteorological Department said. A few places, including Chandigarh, received showers on Monday morning as well.
Among other places which received rains on Sunday are Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Jalandhar, Patiala, Ludhiana, Panchkula, Ambala, Sonipat, Gurgaon, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Jind and Hisar. Isolated places in Haryana were also lashed by a hailstorm. The minimum temperature in the two states dropped by a few notches after the rains, Met department officials said.
