Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden urged to work with business, China to protect SE Asia rainforest

Frances Seymour, distinguished senior fellow at the U.S.-based World Resources Institute, said that as well as providing incentives to Southeast Asian commodity-producing nations to remove deforestation from global supply chains, Biden should engage with China and other major consumer countries. That would send clear negative market signals on imported products linked to illegal forest-clearing and provide positive incentives for those that are sustainably produced, she added.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 18:30 IST
Biden urged to work with business, China to protect SE Asia rainforest
Democratic US Presidential nominee Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden should ban imports and financing of commodities linked to deforestation in Asia-Pacific and engage with the region - including China - to reward nations tackling illegal forest clearing, environmentalists said.

Biden's election as the next U.S. leader, replacing climate-change sceptic Donald Trump, has raised expectations that protecting Southeast Asia's rainforests, seen as a vital buffer against global warming, will get more attention in Washington. "In Southeast Asia, much of the rubber, sugar, rice and palm oil that is now responsible for deforestation is ending up in the export market," said Kerstin Canby, a senior director at U.S.-based nonprofit group Forest Trends.

"While we do not want to limit Southeast Asian countries from being able to responsibly allocate their land for economic development, the fact is that much of this forested land is being cleared illegally," she added. In 2019, tropical rainforests - whose preservation is considered crucial to limiting planetary heating - disappeared at a rate of one football pitch every six seconds, according to data from online monitoring service Global Forest Watch.

Green groups blame the production of palm oil, the world's most widely used edible oil, and other agricultural commodities for much of the destruction, as carbon-storing forests are cleared for plantations, ranches and farms. To tackle the problem, Britain and the European Union are moving to tighten oversight of supply chains.

Canby urged Biden to follow suit once he takes power, by working with Congress to pass regulations addressing U.S. imports of commodities sourced from illegally cleared land. If that fails, Biden should explore measures that could be taken through executive action, she said.

David Ganz, executive director of Bangkok-based forestry nonprofit RECOFTC, said that if Biden moved to make business greener by shifting supplier and consumer behaviour, it could pressure Asian governments to set more ambitious climate goals. "If the U.S. does indeed take on climate change in the way Biden is talking about ... that will have massive trickle-down effects to a region that follows a lot of what the U.S. or China does," he said.

TRANSPARENCY IN TRADE Biden - who has pledged to rejoin the Paris Agreement on climate change and invest $2 trillion to wean his country off planet-warming fossil fuels - has yet to lay out a detailed China strategy.

All the indications are that he will continue a tough approach towards Beijing, with whom Trump has become increasingly confrontational in his last year in office. Frances Seymour, distinguished senior fellow at the U.S.-based World Resources Institute, said that as well as providing incentives to Southeast Asian commodity-producing nations to remove deforestation from global supply chains, Biden should engage with China and other major consumer countries.

That would send clear negative market signals on imported products linked to illegal forest-clearing and provide positive incentives for those that are sustainably produced, she added. "If the U.S., Europe and Australia put in regulations but other countries don't, you will see a bifurcation of the market: good stuff goes to U.S. and Europe, bad stuff to China and India, etc," said Canby of Forest Trends.

Biden's strategy to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss should take a global approach to tropical rainforests that identifies the drivers of deforestation across geographies, said Diana Ruiz, a forest campaigner at Greenpeace USA. "The U.S. needs to make complete transparency and the monitoring of supply chains a condition of trade and finance," she said.

"This starts by enacting stricter due-diligence regulations that require financiers and importers to provide proof that products entering the U.S. are not linked to deforestation or human rights abuses."

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

'Rise from the rubble': Lebanese artist turns blast debris into symbol of hope

She stands nearly three metres tall with her arm raised, the wind whipping the hair away from her scarred face, and a broken clock at her feet with the hands showing 6.08, the time that a blast ripped through Beirut port on the evening of A...

Harassment, humiliation: Artistes cry foul as govt asks to vacate accommodation

Leading artists who have been asked to vacate their government allotted residences, including Padma Shri awardee Bharati Shivaji, on Monday said they were feeling harassed, humiliated and pained by the governments treatment. In October this...

East Bengal apply for club licensing exemption

SC East Bengal on Monday said they have applied for club licensing exemption for the 2020-21 season. Newest entrants in the Indian Super League, East Bengal, along with Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC were t...

US Navy's Nimitz strike group to be part of 2nd phase of Malabar exercise beginning Tuesday

The Indian Navys Vikramaditya carrier battle group, the Nimitz strike group of the US Navy and several frontline warships from the Australian and Japanese navies will carry out a four-day high-intensity war game in the Northern Arabian Sea ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020