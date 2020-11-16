Left Menu
The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, the lowest this season so far, following rains under the influence of a Western Disturbance. The minimum temperature is likely to drop below the 10 degrees Celsius mark by Friday, according to the IMD. "As the Western Disturbance withdraws from the region, the wind direction will again change to northwesterly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 20:12 IST
Delhi's maximum temp drops to 25.8 deg C, season's lowest so far
The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, the lowest this season so far, following rains under the influence of a Western Disturbance. However, the minimum temperature rose to 16 degrees Celsius, the highest since October 22, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). IMD officials attributed the drop in the maximum temperature and the increase in the minimum temperature to the presence of clouds in the region under the influence of the Western Disturbance.

Until now, Delhi had been witnessing a trend of low minimum temperatures this month due to the absence of cloud cover. Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground. The minimum temperature is likely to drop below the 10 degrees Celsius mark by Friday, according to the IMD.

"As the Western Disturbance withdraws from the region, the wind direction will again change to northwesterly. Cold winds from hilly regions, which have received a fresh bout of snowfall, will start blowing towards the national capital," an IMD official said. On Sunday, the city recorded a minimum of 11.4 degrees Celsius, which was two notches below normal, and a maximum of 29.1 degrees Celsius.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 0.4 mm rainfall on Sunday. The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge, Jafarpur, Najafgarh and Pusa recorded 0.3 mm, 1.2 mm, 1mm, 1mm and 2.5 mm rainfall respectively.

Fairly widespread rain was recorded in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and few parts of Uttar Pradesh, which should help improve air quality, the IMD official said..

