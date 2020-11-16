Left Menu
Development News Edition

TS-bPASS new building permission system launched in Telangana

A new online single window system for sanctioning approvals to new buildings based on self- certification by the applicants was launched in Telangana on Monday by Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao. Under the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-bPASS), no permission was required for constructing a house in plots area up to 75 square yards and building height up to 7 meters. Instant approval for buildings will be provided for plots of above 75 square yards land and up to 600 square yards land, based on self-certification, an official release said here.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-11-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 20:19 IST
TS-bPASS new building permission system launched in Telangana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A new online single window system for sanctioning approvals to new buildings based on self- certification by the applicants was launched in Telangana on Monday by Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao. Under the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-bPASS), no permission was required for constructing a house in plots area up to 75 square yards and building height up to 7 meters.

Instant approval for buildings will be provided for plots of above 75 square yards land and up to 600 square yards land, based on self-certification, an official release said here. Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said the government has launched TS-bPASS exclusively for building approvals, similar to TS-iPASS a single window approval system for industries.

The government with complete trust in citizens has brought in the self-certification system in place, he said appealing to the people not to break it by registering illegal or encroached constructions. He said TS-bPASS will stand as the best initiative in the country when it comes to construction of buildings.

He asked the citizens and real estate sectors to utilise this initiative, adding amendments could be made to the system based on the feedback. The TRS government has brought in various progressive policies and reforms and the Central and other state governments have emulated such schemes and policies, he said.

The chief minister has introduced these reforms to develop infrastructure in urban spaces and at the same time ensuring decentralisation of administrative power for the welfare of people living in rural areas, the minister said. He said that about 43 per cent population in Telangana lived in towns and cities.

The urban population will only increase in the coming five years, he said adding and TS-bPASS will be of a great opportunity to them. At the launch, he handed over building permission to some citizens who availed the services of TS-bPASS.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Djokovic thrashes debutant Schwartzman at ATP Finals

Diego Schwartzman suffered a similar fate to fellow ATP Finals debutant Andrey Rublev the previous night as the Argentine was brushed aside by five-time champion Novak Djokovic on Monday.Russian Rublev barely laid a glove on 20-time Grand S...

WRAPUP 5-Biden to spotlight economy, welcomes COVID-19 vaccine progress

Buoyed by news of progress in COVID-19 vaccine development, President-elect Joe Biden planned a speech on Monday on reviving the pandemic-battered U.S. economy, while outgoing President Donald Trump again refused to accept his election loss...

Development started in India after Vajpayee became PM: Union minister

Union minister Kailash Choudhary on Monday said development in the country began after Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the prime minister. The beginning of development started after Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the prime minister and people came...

Centre constitutes 10 multi-disciplinary teams for visiting private hospitals in Delhi treating COVID-19 patients to assess status: Officials.

Centre constitutes 10 multi-disciplinary teams for visiting private hospitals in Delhi treating COVID-19 patients to assess status Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020