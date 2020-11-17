Left Menu
Development News Edition

O’Connor pays tribute to winners of 2020 New Zealand Biosecurity Awards

“These are the people and organisations who go above and beyond to protect Aotearoa from pests and disease to ensure our unique way of life is sustained for future generations,” Damien O’Connor says.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 17-11-2020 08:24 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 08:24 IST
O’Connor pays tribute to winners of 2020 New Zealand Biosecurity Awards
The New Zealand Biosecurity Supreme Award winner was Māori-owned dairy-processing company Miraka for boosting biosecurity awareness and culture change on-farm. Image Credit: Twitter(@DamienOConnorMP)

Biosecurity Minister Damien O'Connor has paid tribute to the winners of the 2020 New Zealand Biosecurity Awards.

"These are the people and organisations who go above and beyond to protect Aotearoa from pests and disease to ensure our unique way of life is sustained for future generations," Damien O'Connor says.

Linda Peacock, of Kiwifruit Vine Health in Mount Maunganui, received the Minister's Biosecurity Award, which recognises an individual, group or organisation that has at least 10 years of continuous outstanding contribution to biosecurity in New Zealand.

"Linda is a long-standing, passionate, empathetic, focused, and enthusiastic contributor to our biosecurity system," Damien O'Connor said. "Linda is a worthy winner of this award – she has led from the grassroots.

"For more than 30 years, Linda has worked collaboratively with growers and technical teams from all growing regions, taking science-based lessons and turning them into easily understood, practical solutions which have saved vast numbers of kiwifruit growers from undue stress and loss."

A Special Award was won by the New Zealand kiwifruit industry for its outstanding commitment to biosecurity.

"The kiwifruit industry has responded to biosecurity incursions with commitment, foresight, compassion, determination and – perhaps most importantly – collaboration," Damien O'Connor said.

"It has built pathways to recovery that have led to a sector that is not only at the peak of the food and fibre sectors economically, but is a powerhouse in biosecurity."

The New Zealand Biosecurity Supreme Award winner was Māori-owned dairy-processing company Miraka for boosting biosecurity awareness and culture change on-farm.

"These awards acknowledge that our food and fibre sectors, tourism, biodiversity and economy are underpinned by a strong biosecurity system and that it takes all New Zealanders to protect it now and into the future," Damien O'Connor said.

The full list of New Zealand Biosecurity Award winners is available at thisisus.nz.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina match to go ahead in Peru in WCup qualifying

Despite the political crisis in Peru, Argentinas final World Cup qualifying match of the year is expected to be played as scheduled in Lima on Tuesday. Peruvian President Manuel Merino has resigned from his position, creating turmoil in the...

Soccer-Premier League must rethink option to use 5 substitutes - Southgate

Englands Premier League must reconsider its position on limiting clubs to making only three substitutions per match as injuries mount amid a congested schedule, national team boss Gareth Southgate has said. Soccers rule-making body, the Int...

New Asian trade bloc could play key role in driving investment

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement RCEP was signed on Sunday by 15 countries including China, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, and South Korea, jointly covering a total population of more than 2.3 billion people - five time...

China's securities regulator hopes Sino-U.S. ties better with Biden administration

A top Chinese securities regulator said on Tuesday that he hopes Sino-U.S. relations will be much improved under a Biden administration.Under U.S. President Donald Trumps administration, ties between China and the United States are at their...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020